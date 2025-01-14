SDG&E Opens Emergency Operation Centers for power outage victims

San Diego Gas & Electric began public safety power shutoffs Tuesday as a precaution in some parts of San Diego County to help reduce wildfires.

"Due to a new round of Santa Ana winds and elevated fire weather conditions impacting our region this week, San Diego Gas & Electric has initiated Public Safety Power Shutoffs in certain communities to help reduce wildfire risk and protect public safety," according to SDG&E officials.

A list of impacted communities is available at sdge.com/ready.

Officials said that Emergency Operations Centers were monitoring the high winds and severe wildfire conditions around the clock and will continue to de-energize equipment for safety as conditions warrant.

Community Resource Centers have opened to assist affected communities. Centers have Wi-Fi available, with phone and medical device charging and will remain open for customers until conditions improve.

A list of active Community Resource Center locations and their hours of operation can be found at sdge.com/ready.

"Public Safety Power Shutoffs are approved by state regulators as an important safety tool of last resort to mitigate fire risk during dangerous weather conditions," SDG&E said.

A map of current power outages can be found at sdge.com/outages.

Officials said to never approach damaged infrastructure or downed power lines.

People were advised to report them by calling 911 or SGD&E's call center at 800-411-7343.