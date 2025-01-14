SDG&E Opens Emergency Operation Centers for power outage victims
San Diego Gas & Electric began public safety power shutoffs Tuesday as a precaution in some parts of San Diego County to help reduce wildfires.
"Due to a new round of Santa Ana winds and elevated fire weather conditions impacting our region this week, San Diego Gas & Electric has initiated Public Safety Power Shutoffs in certain communities to help reduce wildfire risk and protect public safety," according to SDG&E officials.
A list of impacted communities is available at sdge.com/ready.
Officials said that Emergency Operations Centers were monitoring the high winds and severe wildfire conditions around the clock and will continue to de-energize equipment for safety as conditions warrant.
Community Resource Centers have opened to assist affected communities. Centers have Wi-Fi available, with phone and medical device charging and will remain open for customers until conditions improve.
A list of active Community Resource Center locations and their hours of operation can be found at sdge.com/ready.
"Public Safety Power Shutoffs are approved by state regulators as an important safety tool of last resort to mitigate fire risk during dangerous weather conditions," SDG&E said.
A map of current power outages can be found at sdge.com/outages.
Officials said to never approach damaged infrastructure or downed power lines.
People were advised to report them by calling 911 or SGD&E's call center at 800-411-7343.
How to prepare for a power outage
- Build an emergency kit: Include flashlights, extra batteries, nonperishable food (this includes packaged snacks and bottled water and juices) and a first-aid kit.
- Phones and electronics: Keep phones that don't require electricity along with a portable battery-powered radio, a wind-up or battery-operated clock and manual can opener.
- For major appliances: Turn off and unplug major appliances like your A/C and refrigerator, electronics and devices to prevent damage or unexpected starts when power is restored, but leave one light on to signal when power returns.
- For seniors: Prepare essential items like wheelchair batteries, oxygen, medications and service animal food. List medical devices with instructions.
- Create a network: Notify and alert neighbors, relatives, friends and co-workers to aid you should there be an emergency.
- Keep emergency contacts handy: Add SDG&E’s emergency phone number (800) 411-SDGE (7343) for residents and (800) 611-SDGE (7343).
To learn more about preparing for a power outage, visit this comprehensive guide from the City of San Diego: Power Outage Prep Tips or go to SDG&E resource page.