Fire in La Jolla prompts evacuations Thursday

A brush fire erupted near UC San Diego amid gusty Santa Ana conditions Thursday, prompting evacuations in the busy area as crews worked to subdue the flames.

The blaze began spreading near the intersection of Gilman Drive and Via Alicante in La Jolla shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

While firefighters sought to contain the roughly one-acre burn area, police cleared the public out of surrounding areas, including homes along Bremerton Place, Sugarman Drive and Via Mallorca.

There were no immediate reports of structural damage or injuries.