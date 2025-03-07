Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Public Safety

Warmer weekend weather expected for San Diego County

By City News Service
Published March 7, 2025 at 7:51 AM PST
The beginnings of a double rainbow, Friday, while light rain continued to fall over Bay Park, San Diego, Feb. 9, 2024
M.G. Perez
/
KPBS
The beginnings of a double rainbow forms while light rain continued to fall over Bay Park, San Diego, Feb. 9, 2024

A winter storm that dropped rain and snow, and led to school closures in some areas in San Diego County, is moving out of the area Friday.

Despite conditions clearing, a heavy shower or thunderstorm could be in the forecast for southern parts of the county between 8 p.m. Friday and midnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters also said that some isolated flash flooding, minor urban flooding and isolated showers are possible for inland areas Friday afternoon.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

San Diegans can expect a warmer break from the rain over the weekend, although a series of low pressure systems are expected throughout the county next week, bringing more cooler, windier and wetter weather, the NWS said.

Due to weather and hazardous road conditions, schools in the Mountain Empire Unified School District and Spencer Valley School District are closed Friday, according to the San Diego County Office of Education.

The winter weather warning for Pine Valley and Alpine is in effect until 10 a.m. Friday with wet snow and up to 5 inches of snow above elevations of 4,000 feet in the forecast.

Some coastal areas throughout the county can expect moderate rain through Friday, between a half-inch and seven-tenths of an inch, while inland valleys and the surrounding San Diego area could see between seven-tenths of an inch and 1 inch.

Mountain areas can expect between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain. Higher elevation areas could see at least 2 inches, according to the NWS.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

This week looks fairly cool, with daytime temperatures in the low 60s for the coast and valleys, mid-40s to low 50s in the mountains and the mid-60s to low 70s for the deserts.

Friday's San Diego surf forecast includes a high-risk rip current, with surf from 3 to 5 feet, sets to 6 feet and water temperature from 56 to 59 and swell from 260 degrees.

Marine forecasters said southerly winds will increase Monday, possibly generating hazardous marine conditions Monday night.

Tags

Public Safety Weather
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News