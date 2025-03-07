Warmer weekend weather expected for San Diego County

A winter storm that dropped rain and snow, and led to school closures in some areas in San Diego County, is moving out of the area Friday.

Despite conditions clearing, a heavy shower or thunderstorm could be in the forecast for southern parts of the county between 8 p.m. Friday and midnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters also said that some isolated flash flooding, minor urban flooding and isolated showers are possible for inland areas Friday afternoon.

San Diegans can expect a warmer break from the rain over the weekend, although a series of low pressure systems are expected throughout the county next week, bringing more cooler, windier and wetter weather, the NWS said.

Due to weather and hazardous road conditions, schools in the Mountain Empire Unified School District and Spencer Valley School District are closed Friday, according to the San Diego County Office of Education.

The winter weather warning for Pine Valley and Alpine is in effect until 10 a.m. Friday with wet snow and up to 5 inches of snow above elevations of 4,000 feet in the forecast.

Some coastal areas throughout the county can expect moderate rain through Friday, between a half-inch and seven-tenths of an inch, while inland valleys and the surrounding San Diego area could see between seven-tenths of an inch and 1 inch.

Mountain areas can expect between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain. Higher elevation areas could see at least 2 inches, according to the NWS.

This week looks fairly cool, with daytime temperatures in the low 60s for the coast and valleys, mid-40s to low 50s in the mountains and the mid-60s to low 70s for the deserts.

Friday's San Diego surf forecast includes a high-risk rip current, with surf from 3 to 5 feet, sets to 6 feet and water temperature from 56 to 59 and swell from 260 degrees.

Marine forecasters said southerly winds will increase Monday, possibly generating hazardous marine conditions Monday night.