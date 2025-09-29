Light plane makes safe emergency landing on I-15 in Tierrasanta

The pilot of a light airplane made a safe rush-hour emergency landing on Interstate 15 in Tierrasanta Monday.

The single-engine aircraft touched down on the northbound side of the freeway near Aero Drive at about 4:45 p.m. Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Passers-by reported that the plane landed without incident, making no contact with any vehicles on the freeway and rolling to a stop in the center divider area, the CHP advised. The pilot appeared to be the sole occupant of the aircraft, witnesses said.

No injuries were reported.