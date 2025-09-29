Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Public Safety

Light plane makes safe emergency landing on I-15 in Tierrasanta

By City News Service
Published September 29, 2025 at 6:21 PM PDT
A small aircraft made an emergency landing on Interstate 15 in Tierrasanta on Sept. 29, 2025.
Katie Anastas
/
KPBS
A small aircraft made an emergency landing on Interstate 15 in Tierrasanta on Sept. 29, 2025.

The pilot of a light airplane made a safe rush-hour emergency landing on Interstate 15 in Tierrasanta Monday.

The single-engine aircraft touched down on the northbound side of the freeway near Aero Drive at about 4:45 p.m. Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Passers-by reported that the plane landed without incident, making no contact with any vehicles on the freeway and rolling to a stop in the center divider area, the CHP advised. The pilot appeared to be the sole occupant of the aircraft, witnesses said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

No injuries were reported.

Tags

Public Safety Transportation
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News