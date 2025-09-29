Where to watch the Padres' playoff road games

The San Diego Padres announced Monday that they will host playoff watch parties in Gallagher Square at Petco Park for Wild Card and National League Division Series away games.

No watch party will be held for Tuesday's Game 1 against the Cubs in Chicago, but parties will be held for Wednesday's Game 2 and Thursday's Game 3 (if necessary). Both games are scheduled to begin at 12:08 p.m. San Diego time.

This will be the second playoff series between the Padres and Cubs. The Padres defeated Chicago three games to two in the 1984 National League Championship Series, winning the final three games at Jack Murphy Stadium after losing the first two at Wrigley Field.

If San Diego advances to the National League Division Series, the Padres will play the Brewers in Milwaukee, with Game 1 scheduled for Oct. 4, Game 2 on Oct. 6 and Game 5 (if necessary) on Oct. 11.

Admission to the watch parties is $5 with net ticket proceeds benefiting the Padres Foundation. Fans can purchase up to four tickets per household for each watch party. Tickets are available for purchase exclusively online at padres.com/watchparty.

Start times for National League Division Series games will be announced later. Gallagher Square will open to fans one hour prior to first pitch at the East Village Gate and Balboa Gate. The games will be shown on the 75-foot video board on the Sycuan Stage. Fans will experience upgraded amenities in the area, including a new playground, photo opportunities and other activities throughout the park. The Gallagher Square Team Store will be open, selling Padres post season gear, and select concessions with food and drink offerings will be available for purchase.

Admission to the watch parties is complimentary for children under 36 inches in height. Parking will be available in Padres controlled lots, including Padres Parkade, Tailgate Lot, and Lexus Premier Lot.