MTS cuts ribbon on new transit-oriented housing near SDSU

San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) held a grand opening Friday of a new transit-oriented housing complex next to the Grantville Trolley Station.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Union Grantville student housing building comes just days before move-in for thousands of students next week at San Diego State University.

MTS board chair Stephen Whitburn said the project will add much-needed housing for the region.

“Not only does this development provide homes, it provides access to jobs and education," he said. "That is very important to MTS. Two-thirds of our passengers are taking transit to school or to work.”

The $106 million 250-unit apartment building is meant to house about 600 students attending nearby SDSU. It offers dormitory-style apartments that are fully furnished. Rent starts at $2,634 for a one-bedroom apartment.

The complex is 95% rented, with students expected to move in starting next week.

Union Grantville is one of two projects on the site meant to alleviate San Diego’s housing shortage and provide more access to jobs and education. Nearby is the ShoreLINE building, which will offer 124 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom affordable housing units.

The complex is reserved for households earning 30% to 60% of the median income for the region.

“Not only does this provide the housing, (it) makes it easier for people to get around without a car, without a car payment, without gasoline payment, without insurance payment," said Councilmember Raul Campillo, who represents the area. "You can spend $2.50 and go anywhere on that trolley in the city. That makes it easier for San Diegans to afford to live here.”

San Diego has the third-highest rent prices in the nation, surpassing Los Angeles and San Francisco, according to Zillow, an online real estate company.

The average monthly rent in the city is $3,175, according to Zillow's June 2023 rental market report.

The ShoreLINE is expected to be complete in the next few months and ready for move-in by early next year.