San Diego International Airport heads into its busiest days of the year

Wednesday is one of the busiest days to travel at the San Diego International Airport, and lines have already started to form everywhere, at the departure and arrival areas, airline check-in counters and TSA security.



Why it matters

In order to park at the airport, one needs to make a reservation and as of Wednesday afternoon parking was at capacity.

But the airport’s Nicole Hall says there are other ways to get there.

“We have a free shuttle that will take you from the Old Town Transit Center, there’s the 992 bus, there’s rideshare or have a friend drop you off,” Hall said.



By the numbers

Hall says to pack your patience as they expect to see as many as 84,000 people every day!



Closer look

For those who haven’t driven to the airport in a while, things have changed. Hall had this advice about the new entrance to Terminal One.

“When you’re driving on westbound North Harbor Drive, get into your right lane and anticipate there will be an exit that comes up a little bit sooner," Hall went on to say, "Watch for directional signs and know there could be slow moving construction vehicles that can slow down traffic.”

The Auto Club of Southern California’s Anlleyn Venegas has these tips for traveling.

“Make sure you arrive to the airport two hours before. If it's a domestic flight and 3 hours before if it's an international flight," Venegas continued, "Make sure you download the airline’s app and that you're getting those notifications so that if there are any changes to your flight, you are the first one to find out.”



Looking ahead

San Diego International Airport is also expected to be very busy the Sunday and Monday after the Thanksgiving holiday.