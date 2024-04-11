FEMA staffers offer DIY advice for flood victims

Nearly three months after the January floods, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is offering more than money to flood victims.

They’ve got experts inside the Home Depot in the Mountain View neighborhood ready with advice for do-it-yourselfers on fixing flood damage and preventing it.



Why it matters

FEMA mitigation director Jack Synnott said a lot of flood victims are going to try to do their own repairs.

"Getting a contractor in — it’s very expensive,” Synnott said.

He said setting up in Home Depot lets FEMA staffers direct people to the materials they need, whether their homes were damaged or they want to keep their property protected if flooding happens again.

“You get to talk to a lot of people that didn’t receive any damages from this event, but may in the next event," Synnott said. "So it’s preparing them for what to do, what to look out for. And if they are doing some rebuilding, trying to rebuild a little stronger, a little smarter.”

By the numbers

Synnott said he and his team have consulted with 14 flood victims so far on how to repair their homes.

Currently, FEMA has approved more than $8.3 million in grants for home repairs and replacement of essential household equipment. The average grant has been $8,842.

FEMA also approved $3.6 million in grants to those who are eligible for the replacement of lost personal property and other needs.

And FEMA has approved $8.2 million in Rental Assistance grants to pay for temporary rentals while primary residences are unlivable.

Closer look

Synott gave one example of building smarter to prevent flood damage to outside air conditioners on concrete slabs.

“Think about elevating it a couple of feet. This way if you were involved in the next event, at least you’d save your air conditioning unit,” Synnott said.

Looking ahead

The advice from the FEMA mitigation team is free, and no appointment is required. Their experts will be at the Home Depot on Marketplace Avenue until April 18.

FEMA is accepting disaster assistance applications until April 19.