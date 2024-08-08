Give Now
Quality of Life

See the pandas and beat the traffic and parking hassles

By John Carroll / General Assignment Reporter & Anchor
Contributors: Charlotte Radulovich / Video Journalist
Published August 8, 2024 at 4:31 PM PDT
Xin Bao the panda lounges in their enclosure at the San Diego Zoo on August 8, 2024.
Katie Anastas
/
KPBS
Xin Bao the panda lounges in their enclosure at the San Diego Zoo on August 8, 2024.

Traffic was heavy around the zoo Thursday morning. KPBS radio listeners were warned there was a traffic advisory in the area. But by Thursday afternoon, the traffic had returned to normal.

However, with the weekend upon us, traffic is likely to get heavy again, especially on Park Boulevard.

The Balboa Park fountain and museum are shown in this undated photo.
Quality of Life
RELATED: Increased traffic likely around Balboa Park as pandas unveiled, city warns
City News Service

But there is an efficient way to get to the zoo and not worry about traffic or parking. MTS has two lines that drop you off right outside the zoo entrance; the Rapid 215 and the Route 7 buses. KPBS spoke with MTS spokesman Hector Zermeno about why buses are better.

"(You) just have to walk a few steps to the main entrance and you're there. So it's very convenient for people, especially for families who have children that are going to the Zoo. We have children, five and under, always ride free to the zoo, and anybody 18 and under can ride for free with a Youth Opportunity Pass. So it's a very affordable way for families to visit the zoo without having to spend some gas or to have to look for the parking," he said.

Fares are just $2.50 one way, $5.00 round trip for adults. More information can be found at sdmts.com.

Quality of Life
John Carroll
John Carroll is a general assignment reporter and anchor at KPBS. He loves coming up with story ideas that are not being covered elsewhere, but he’s also ready to cover the breaking news of the day.
See stories by John Carroll
What story do you want to see told?

