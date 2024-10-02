As homeless shelter capacity shrinks, San Diego to expand Balboa Park campgrounds

The San Diego City Council on Tuesday voted to expand the capacity of two makeshift campgrounds for people experiencing homelessness, as the city scrambles to prepare for the closure of two indoor shelters later this year.

The campgrounds are located on the southern fringes of Balboa Park — one on the so-called "O Lot" between the I-5 freeway and the Naval Medical Center and another on the parking lot of a city operations yard at 20th Street and B Street.

The sites currently have capacity for up to 541 tents, with each tent hosting up to two people. In the coming months, the campgrounds will offer space for up to 776 tents. City staff say the campgrounds have been operating under budget over the past year and can absorb the added capacity without a large increase in spending.

The contracts to operate the O Lot will increase from $4.2 million for one year of operations to $22.4 million for up to four years of operations. The contract for the 20th and B campground will increase from $1.6 million for one year to $9 million for up to five years. The council will have to reapprove funding for the campgrounds each year.

Critics of the camping program told the council that its services, which include transportation, bathrooms, meals and case management, are inadequate. Four people have died at the sites, including one man who overdosed on fentanyl and methamphetamine and whose body was not discovered for two days.

Council President Sean Elo-Rivera admitted the campgrounds are far from ideal, but said they're still safer than encampments on sidewalks or in canyons and riverbeds.

"I think we can also recognize that for the folks that have opted into this program, it is better than what they were experiencing before," Elo-Rivera said. "I don't like that — that that's the best option in front of us. But it is the best option in front of us."

Councilmembers also noted that relatively few people have found permanent housing after staying at the campgrounds. City staff say of 1,376 people served by the program, only 88 have exited to housing. Just over half are experiencing chronic homelessness while 86% reported living in a place that's not meant for habitation prior to entering the program.

"We are building more housing, including truly affordable housing, than has been built in San Diego in decades," said Councilmember Stephen Whitburn. "But as everybody can see with all the cranes in the air, it takes time to get that housing built. And in the meantime, we can't leave people in encampments on the sidewalks."

In December, two indoor homeless shelters with 614 beds are scheduled to close. A city shelter at Golden Hall is closing due to a need for substantial renovations of the building, while the Paul Mirabile Center operated by Father Joe's Villages is due to be converted into a privately funded detox and sober living facility.

Prior to voting on the campground contracts, the council heard an update on the city's short-term plans for dealing with the shelter closures. Those plans could include adding more safe parking spaces for people living in cars, leasing or purchasing hotels and adding more beds to existing shelters.

The city is also seeking locations for new homeless shelters. Sites under analysis include 101 Ash Street, the City Operations Building and the eastern parking lot of Pechanga Arena.

Mayor Todd Gloria's plan for a 1,000-bed shelter at a warehouse sandwiched between the San Diego International Airport and I-5 has stalled amid disagreements with the council over the project's size and cost.