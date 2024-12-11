Gloria announces next wave of possible Bridge to Home funding recipients

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria is recommending six affordable housing projects receive $24 million in city funding to expedite their construction as part of his Bridge to Home Initiative.

The projects would comprise 592 affordable housing units and six manager's units in three City Council districts — 125 of which would be set aside as permanent supportive housing for homeless San Diegans.

The choices will need to be approved by the City Council's Economic Development and Intergovernmental Relations Committee before the funds can be allocated.

"This fourth round of Bridge to Home funding is another way the city is building more housing San Diegans can afford," Gloria said. "With nearly 600 additional affordable homes planned in neighborhoods like Southcrest, Grantville, Chollas View, Serra Mesa and City Heights, Bridge to Home is creating more homes for working families, seniors, and our unhoused neighbors."

Gloria began Bridge to Home in 2021 to provide gap-financing assistance to affordable housing projects. It is under the purview of the city's Economic Development Department and is funded through a variety of sources, including federal money, state Permanent Local Housing Allocation and redevelopment housing funds.

"Bridge to Home funding has come at a time when creating new affordable housing units has never been more critical in the city of San Diego," said Christina Bibler, director of the Economic Development Department. "Since Round 1 launched in 2021 to today, these gap funds are helping more than 20 projects move from an idea on paper to physical construction. I am thrilled Round 4 funds will contribute nearly 600 more units to the market."

The six projects and dollar amounts recommended by Gloria on Wednesday are:

— $5 million for the Market Street Apartments by Affirmed Housing Group, comprising 137 housing units for seniors and one manager's unit in Chollas View;

— $4.5 million for the 40th & Alpha Apartments by Community HousingWorks, comprising 91 housing units and one manager's unit in Southcrest with 16 coming with supportive services;

— $4 million for The Goodwin on Glacier by Wakeland Housing and Development Corporation, comprising 130 housing units for seniors and one manager's unit in Grantville;

— $4 million for the Swift Avenue Apartments by Community HousingWorks, comprising 56 housing units and one manager's unit in City Height with 20 coming with supportive services;

— $3.5 million for the Serra Mesa Apartments by Community HousingWorks, comprising 59 housing units for seniors and one manager's unit in Serra Mesa. All 59 of the homes would come with supportive services; and

— $3 million for the 73rd Street Apartments by Eden Housing, comprising 119 housing units and one manager's unit in College Area with 30 coming with supportive services.

In the previous three rounds of Bridge to Home funding, the city has paid $90.2 million for gap funding on 1,976 affordable homes throughout the city, including 450 with supportive services. While just two have been fully constructed, six are underway with four of those expected to be completed next year.