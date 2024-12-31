Your 2024 North County year in review

We've only got a few hours left to go in 2024. So today, we're going to take a look back at the year's most popular stories about and around North County.

This year, North County residents wanted to know what caused millions of bees to mysteriously die — and now we have some answers.

Plus, many of you discovered this hidden gem in northern Escondido.

And there was a lot of interest in daily commercial flights returning to McClellan-Palomar Airport.

Carolyne Corelis / KPBS Bees crawl into their manmade colony, Jan. 8, 2024.

A buzzed-about mystery

Roughly 3 million honey bees died at the San Diego Bee Sanctuary in North County over a span of a few days in September 2023. At first, no one was sure why. But earlier this year, the county got some answers .

In January, the San Diego County Department of Agriculture said the bees tested positive for a toxic dosage of Fipronil — a powerful pesticide usually used to control insects like ants and termites. The source of the chemical, however, was unknown.

“It's kind of nice to know what it was. It's nice to not think that it was a neighboring farm I guess,” said Paul Gunn, co-owner of the sanctuary.

While the investigation is closed, Gunn said they plan on growing their bee population back and expanding to new sites across the county.

Carolyne Corelis / KPBS A row of classic convertibles are shown at the Deer Park Winery & Auto Museum on June 27, 2024.

Hidden gem

When it comes to museums, there are a lot to choose from in San Diego County. But far away from the city, there’s one you might not have heard of, even though it’s been around for 45 years .

Nestled in the foothills of northern Escondido, right next to the Lawrence Welk Resort on Champagne Boulevard, there’s The Deer Park Winery and Auto Museum. It’s 15 acres of grapes, cars and a vast collection of memorabilia, Americana viewed through many different lenses.

“It started back many decades ago.” Clark Knapp said. His dad and uncle founded this place in 1979.

The experience begins in the first building you encounter after parking. It’s where visitors get their first taste of the magnificent car collection … and the wine.

How did such seemingly disparate things as displaying classic cars and making wine end up in the same place? Knapp said it happened when his dad brought his love for cars together with his uncle’s love for wine, and the Deer Park Winery and Auto Museum was born.

Photo of the year 📷

Courtesy of Spencer Dean A fire is seen at the end of the Oceanside Pier. Oceanside, Calif. April 25, 2024.

It’s always hard to say a singular photo is the definitive photo of the year, but the dramatic photo of smoke billowing from the beloved historic Oceanside Pier from North County resident Spencer Dean certainly qualifies.

Fire investigators determined that the cause of the fire was accidental . City officials expect insurance to cover most of the expense of rebuilding the pier. It could be three to four years before the Oceanside Pier is fully rebuilt and open to the public .

Alexander Nguyen / KPBS A plane landing at McClellan-Palomar Airport in Carlsbad on July 31, 2024.

More from 2024

✈ American Airlines announced in August that it will soon offer daily flights from McClellan-Palomar Airport to Phoenix , though some oppose the plan . (KPBS & SDUT)

🏠 In March, Vista and Encinitas opened a new 48-bed homeless shelter that offers privacy, support and a path to stability .

🔋 A battery storage fire in Otay Mesa in May stoked residents' fear over a similar facility being proposed in Escondido . A few months after that, a fire at a San Diego Gas & Electric battery storage facility in Escondido renewed resident’s opposition to the proposed battery storage site .

🏬 To combat the growing number of vacant storefronts in the downtown area, Escondido will start charging property owners a fee for leaving their commercial buildings vacant in the new year .

🏫 In September, two students published a report questioning the accounting practices at Canyon Crest Academy Foundation. As a result, the San Dieguito Union High School District announced it is conducting an independent audit of all foundations associated with the district. The foundation said it welcomes the audit and is confident the report will show nothing was amiss.

An impactful investigation

Scott Rodd / KPBS A Frontwave Credit Union branch in Escondido in this photo taken November 15, 2023.

When a military recruit enters boot camp, the Marine Corps controls virtually all aspects of their life, including, for many, where they bank.

KPBS Investigative Reporter Scott Rodd found the Marine Corps systematically enrolls thousands of new recruits each year into Oceanside-based Frontwave Credit Union. The credit union reaps millions in overdraft fees when young Marines run out of money .

For Frontwave, these fees are built into their business.

The credit union has more than 120,000 members. The majority are Marines and their family members. A KPBS investigation found Frontwave has an exclusive agreement with the Marine Corps that funnels recruits into the credit union when they go through boot camp in San Diego. Frontwave then handles their direct deposits during training.

And when a young Marine runs out of money, Frontwave profits.

The credit union collected nearly $8 million in overdraft fees in 2022, according to the most recent data gathered by the state. That represented 12% of the company’s overall revenue that year, which is significantly higher compared to other credit unions in California.

Frontwave defends its overdraft policy. Meanwhile, the Marine Corps declined multiple interview requests, but in an email, a spokesperson said recruits could use an existing bank account when they enter boot camp.

But that’s not what we heard from the Marines we talked to.