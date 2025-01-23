Border View Family YMCA's pool reopens as a vital resource to the South Bay community

The Border View Family YMCA in San Ysidro reopened Thursday after being closed since 2020. The pool is not only open, but it's also been renovated thanks to a $1 million grant from San Diego County.



Why it matters

Border View Family YMCA Executive Manager Wendi Messina said this pool is one of the only accessible public places for residents to swim, since the nearby beaches are constantly closed due to sewage contamination.

"It offers a space for water, exercise, and lap swimming for individuals that are just looking to get healthy. It provides a fun and safe space for families and students to gather, play, and have a sense of community," Messina said.



By the numbers

The YMCA said this facility will serve over 43,000 residents, including over 4,200 elementary school students. Some of that grant money from the county is going to pay for water safety education and swimming lessons.

Todd Tibbits, President and CEO of the YMCA of San Diego County, said this location is vital for the South Bay community because it’s one of the only accessible public places for residents to learn to swim.

"Every single child in this area is going to be safe in and around water," Tibbits said.

The CDC reports drowning is one of the leading causes of death for children in the United States.

"(For kids) under age 4, it is a leading cause of death. (For kids) under age 14. It's the second leading cause of death," Tibbits said.

The Red Cross reports that 79% of children in lower-income families have little to no swimming ability, which increases their risk of drowning.



Closer look

Navy Veteran Cinnamon Clark is a South Bay local who welcomed the pool's reopening. "You'd be surprised how many kids have never been to the ocean in this community. This is their ocean. This is their community," she said. "And if you were a kid like me when I was coming up, I wasn't living in a very safe environment. And this is safety for some kids."



Looking ahead

The Border View Family YMCA is hosting a free community pool party this Saturday, Jan. 25, from 8 a.m. to noon.