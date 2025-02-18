11 donkeys located in Vista, returned to owners

Eleven donkeys are back with their owners Monday after law enforcement officers found them running loose over the weekend at an industrial park in Vista, officials said.

The animals were located Sunday afternoon near Business Park Drive and Sycamore Avenue, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's officials asked San Diego Humane Society officers to help them with the animals at about 2:20 p.m.

"Upon arrival, our Humane officers worked alongside sheriff's deputies to safely corral the donkeys into a parking lot of a vacant building, where they were later reunited with their owners," the SDHS said. "We are relieved that these sweet donkeys are now back where they belong."

According to the SDHS, it was unclear how the donkeys escaped from a nearby ranch, but the agency said officers will follow up with the animals' owners this week.