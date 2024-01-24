Residents seek to preserve former ‘whites-only’ neighborhood as historic district

San Diego’s Historical Resources Board will vote Thursday whether to recommend more than 400 properties in the Talmadge neighborhood as a historic district.

City staff recommended in their report to the board to vote yes. If approved by the state, it would be the city’s largest historic district to-date.

Proponents said the neighborhood’s Depression-era homes include the first California ranch house. If it becomes a district, any future outer development of the properties must look compatible with the original style.

Katie Hyson / KPBS / KPBS The president and vice president of the Talmadge Historical Society stand in front of one of the properties listed in the proposed historic district on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024.

Laura Henson, president of the Talmadge Historical Society, said it’s important to preserve the history of these homes. They were subsidized by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal and financed largely by then-neighborhood resident Joseph Schenck — a Hollywood producer whose wife Norma Talmadge and sister-in-law Constance Talmadge were stars of the silent film era.

Critics said there’s a dark side to that history.

New Deal subsidies almost never extended to Black homebuyers.

Films by Schenck and the Talmadges included racist portrayals.

And the neighborhood marketed itself as whites-only, boosting property values.

In 1936, the Home Owner’s Loan Corporation described Talmadge as “no ratio of concentration; no threat of infiltration, restricted to the Caucasian race.”

T-RACES A 1936 map of San Diego from the Home Owners' Loan Corporation, marking which neighborhoods it believed were at highest risk of mortgage default. Those determinations were heavily influenced by a neighborhoods' racial demographics and led to the term "redlining."

It designated Talmadge one of San Diego’s few green areas on redlining maps — highest rated with the most favorable lending terms. That green area traces roughly the same lines as the proposed historic district, behind the original wrought-iron gates.

Meanwhile, communities down the street were redlined, systematically denied loans and insurance based on the racial composition.

Henson argued that those racist housing policies ended 75 years ago, and the neighborhood has become more integrated over time.

Katie Hyson / KPBS Laura Henson points out the ornate woodwork signature to some of the historic homes listed in the proposal on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024.

“If we're going to apply that standard — that any community or any place that doesn't have a perfect past can’t exist — there’s a lot of things that can’t exist. United States being one of them,” Henson said.

Census data indicate the past has rippled through to the present. The city’s 2021-2029 fair housing assessment listed Talmadge as one of three “racially concentrated areas of affluence” — disproportionately white and wealthy.

Katie Hyson / KPBS A sign against SB10, a California housing law that permits denser development, is shown in the yard of a property within the proposed Talmadge historic district on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024.

Wesley Morgan, communications chair for the YIMBY (Yes In My Backyard) Democrats of San Diego, said naming Talmadge a historic district would worsen this divide by increasing home prices, decreasing property taxes and slowing housing development.

He’s also a member of the Mission Hills Historic Society.

Katie Hyson / KPBS Wesley Morgan stands in front of his Mission Hills home on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024.

“The historic resources board as a whole is definitely a forum of privilege where those . . . who have the resources to invest in spending the time to look at history and write reports, benefit from all of the privilege that they were able to put into that effort,” Morgan said.

He said the lack of diversity on historic preservation boards fails the rest of San Diego.

“The majority of people will never live in a historic district,” Morgan said. “They can't afford to live there. And those are our highest resource areas. Those are the areas with the best schools, with the safest streets.”