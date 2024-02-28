Give Now
Racial Justice and Social Equity

San Diego County approves property tax relief program for January flood victims

By Jacob Aere / General Assignment Reporter
Published February 28, 2024 at 3:06 PM PST
Renters' destroyed belongings from the Jan. 22, 2024, flood piled up in the center of the 4150 National Avenue apartment complex in the Mountain View neighborhood of San Diego, CA, on Feb. 9, 2024.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
Renters' destroyed belongings from the Jan. 22, 2024, flood piled up in the center of the 4150 National Avenue apartment complex in the Mountain View neighborhood of San Diego, CA, on Feb. 9, 2024.

There’s some more tax relief coming for flood victims in San Diego.

Late Tuesday, the San Diego County Board of supervisors unanimously approved a program that allows eligible property owners in flood-affected areas to apply for the deferral of their property taxes.

“Making sure that our residents can concentrate on regaining stability and rebuilding their homes rather than worry about paying scheduled property taxes is a top priority in the aftermath of the winter storms,” said Chair Nora Vargas.

The item was brought forward by Vargas, Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe and County Assessor Jordan Marks.

“This would apply to homes that have $10,000 or more damage, and it would also apply to businesses where 20% of the value or more of the property is damaged,” Marks said. “That could be multifamily units, it could be commercial properties that are agricultural or also manufacturing as well.”

He said the idea for the program was possible thanks to Shane Harris, president of the People's Association of Justice Advocates.

“We have heard from various property owners and residents alike who say this will be a significant help to them,” Harris said during Tuesday night’s board meeting.

Previously, he led Marks on tours in flood affected parts of southeastern San Diego. Harris told the supervisors the program will “help the most impacted families by this storm who are already stricken by poverty, homelessness and one check away from being evicted or losing their homes.”

Marks said the program can benefit affected homeowners and businesses across the entire County of San Diego.

“It would take the April deadline when you make your property tax payment and it would take it to when your permit is finalized on your reconstruction. And when that's done you'd have 30 days to pay your property taxes,” Marks said.

The assessor said people can file for property tax relief with his office. He expects hundreds of applications, which must be filed within 12 months of the damage.

The agenda item will get a second reading by the county board of supervisors on March 12.

Racial Justice and Social Equity
Jacob Aere
As a general assignment reporter, I report on a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County including business, health, arts & culture and politics.
