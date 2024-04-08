Give Now
Racial Justice and Social Equity

Henry Foster III sworn in as District 4 city councilmember

By Katie Hyson / Racial Justice and Social Equity Reporter
Contributors: Carlos Castillo / Video Journalist
Published April 8, 2024 at 4:09 PM PDT

Henry Foster III became San Diego’s new District 4 councilmember Monday, bringing the City Council back to its full nine members.

He now represents Southeast San Diego neighborhoods stretching from Oak Park to Paradise Hills and Mountain View to Skyline.

When former councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe took her seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors in December, it left City Council District 4 without representation.

Then, a January storm overwhelmed their drainage system and flooded neighborhoods.

Foster said his first focus is the ongoing recovery.

“We still have some community members that are hurting,” he said, “and we need to make sure that we do what we need to do to get them through the recovery process, and I'm committed to do that.”

Formerly Monica Montgomery Steppe’s chief of staff, Foster said he plans to continue the work he started with her: affordable housing, economic development, and “livable, safe neighborhoods.”

District 4 was formerly redlined. Today, it has a higher concentration of poverty and Black and Latino residents.

District 4 residents stand on 69th and Gibson Streets in Encanto on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. From left to right: Rob Campbell, Mauricio Zamudio, Andrea Hetheru, Aurora Valdez.
Racial Justice and Social Equity
RELATED: District 4 residents say new city pavement plan is 'redlining' them again
Katie Hyson

Foster said the flood highlighted the city’s history of underinvestment in the district.

“For too long, certain neighborhoods in our city have been overlooked and underserved,” he told the room after taking his oath of office. “Generations have passed without adequate investment in their infrastructure, economic opportunities, and quality of life.”

“We will change that practice,” he said. “I promise that.”

He said he knows the road will not be easy, “But as a man who was raised in Valencia Park, graduated from Lincoln High School, and a Hampton University alum, I have a story that tells nothing has been easy.”

The council is currently deciding the city budget for next year, with a final vote in June.

Racial Justice and Social Equity San Diego Government
Katie Hyson
Katie Hyson reports on racial justice and social equity for KPBS. She moved here from Gainesville, Florida, where she reported on the same beat. Prior to journalism, she advised immigrants, administered an organic farm, and offered nonprofit assistance to sex workers. She loves sunshine, adrenaline and a great story.
