Racial Justice and Social Equity

San Diego Police officer and driver die after vehicle pursuit, as policy debate continues

By Katie Hyson / Racial Justice and Social Equity Reporter
Contributors: Mike Damron / Video Journalist
Published August 27, 2024 at 6:01 PM PDT

Two people were killed in a crash in Clairemont after a high-speed pursuit by the San Diego Police Department late Monday night.

That makes three such deaths in the last week, while debate continues over the department's vehicle pursuit policy.

Chief Scott Wahl said an officer tried to pull a driver over for speeding, but they didn’t stop.

The officer pursued the car before deciding the chase was too fast and ending it, he said, but the speeding car crashed into another police car with two other responding officers.

The driving officer and the driver of the speeding car both died.

OnScene TV reported the driver was 14- or 15-years-old, but Wahl told reporters he could not confirm the age.

The other officer is in intensive care, Wahl said.

“Due to the enormity of this situation and all the emotion that's behind it, we requested the Highway Patrol come in to conduct an independent investigation into this accident for a full reconstruction of exactly what happened,” he said.

San Diego police officers pull over drivers in the Skyline neighborhood of San Diego on June 9, 2015.
Racial Justice and Social Equity
Katie Hyson

An SDPD vehicle pursuit killed two children in December, 4-year-old Mason and 8-year-old Malikai Orozco-Romero.

In response, the City of San Diego’s Commission on Police Practices reviewed the department’s vehicle pursuit policy.

They found most of these pursuits start for minor things, like speeding or running a red light, and they endanger not just suspects, but bystanders and officers.

Last month, they recommended SDPD limit vehicle pursuits to violent felonies.

The San Diego Police Officers Association pushed back, calling the suggestion horrific and dangerous.

Last week, another person died in a SDPD car chase after losing control of their vehicle.

The Commission on Police Practices declined to comment Tuesday on the status of its recommendations.

Racial Justice and Social Equity Law EnforcementSan Diego
Katie Hyson
Katie Hyson reports on racial justice and social equity for KPBS. She moved here from Gainesville, Florida, where she reported on the same beat. Prior to journalism, she advised immigrants, administered an organic farm, and offered nonprofit assistance to sex workers. She loves sunshine, adrenaline and a great story.
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
