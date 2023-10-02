Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Science & Technology

The number of deer killed by vehicles is down in California — and that’s bad news for wildlife

By Thomas Fudge / Science and Technology Reporter
Published October 2, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
A group of mule deer.
Nathan Bilow
/
AP
A group of mule deer photographed in 2008.

An annual report shows that roadkills of California’s native deer, the mule deer, have dropped annually by 10% for the past seven years. And that’s not because Californians have become more careful drivers.

The report on roadkill from the Road Ecology Center at UC Davis is a strong indication that mule deer populations are dropping. The center’s director says the roadkill data is consistent with other estimates of falling deer populations.

“If it’s really true that deer are going down by 10% per year, then we have a serious ecological and social problem,” center director Fraser Shilling said. “This is an iconic species for California. People love them, and they are a keystone species in ecosystems. You lose deer, you're going to lose mountain lions. You’re going to lose gray wolf.”

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

He said climate change was also a factor in mule deer declines.

The report found that 20,000 deer are killed every year in vehicle accidents in California — but that is only based on auto insurance claims. Shilling said that by itself was a serious underestimate because many drivers who hit deer do not file insurance claims.

Shilling said cars killed more deer than hunters did. He said there were an estimated 400,000 to 500,000 mule deer in California, and a 10% reduction in that population every year is not sustainable.

The report says coyotes are another species with fewer roadkills and a falling population.

The state of California is taking some steps to prevent roadkill. The California Wildlife Conservation Board has funded a plan to build fencing and freeway crossings to protect endangered peninsular bighorn sheep in Imperial County.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Shilling said the crossings would have to pass over the I-8 freeway because the sheep are high-terrain creatures who won’t pass under the road.

“What we’re looking at is planning one or more overpasses, we call them, or overcrossings. So they can go from a rocky ridgeline across a rocky bridge, up the other side and they never have to look at the highway or touch it,” Shilling said.

He expects the crossings to be built by 2030.

Tags

Science & Technology Animals
Thomas Fudge
A journalist with 30 years of experience, Tom covers science and technology stories for KPBS' platforms. He has received recognition for his outstanding work in hosting and public affairs reporting from the Unity Awards, the Northwest Broadcast News Association, and the San Diego chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.
See stories by Thomas Fudge
More News