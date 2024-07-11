Kids & technology: We want to hear from you

Raise your hand if you’re overwhelmed by all the technology your kids have access to and worried about what it might be doing to them.

If your hand is up, you’re certainly not alone.

Last month, the U.S. Surgeon General called for warning labels to be placed on social media platforms. This comes as research indicates that young people’s social media use can negatively impact their mental health.

Meanwhile, efforts to ban smartphones from schools have been accelerating across the nation, including here in California.

KPBS knows how daunting all this is and wants to lend a hand. We’re working on a project to help families better understand technology and the role it’s playing in the lives of children today.

From smartphones to social media, video games to AI – we want to arm you with the facts you need to make decisions that are best for the health and safety of your family,

But before we get started, we want to know the questions you need answered. What challenges are you facing when it comes to managing your kids’ use of technology? What information do you need about specific devices, apps & platforms? What’s keeping you up at night?

Email us at abracken@kpbs.org or send us a voice message or text at (619) 452-0228.