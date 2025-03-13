Give Now
Science & Technology

San Diego International Airport security now accepting mobile drivers licenses

By Melissa Mae / Freelance Reporter
Contributors: Carlos Castillo / Video Journalist
Published March 13, 2025 at 6:13 PM PDT
The Transportation Security Administration at San Diego International Airport is now accepting a new mobile form of identification. KPBS Reporter Melissa Mae shows us the new technology being used at the airport’s security checkpoints.

California mobile driver's license (mDLs) can now be used to go through security checkpoints at the San Diego International Airport.

"The California DMV worked with TSA on the feasibility of having a mobile driver's license, and it's one of 15 states nationwide that have a mobile driver's license offered to its residents," said Lorie Dankers, a TSA spokesperson.

Dankers said the new option even works with smart watches.

"The basic information that TSA needs during the identity verification process is transmitted and at the same time, a real-time photo of the traveler is taken by our equipment using facial matching technology, we're able to compare the facial features of the traveler in front of us against the facial features on the driver's license," Dankers said. "Those photos are never stored. In fact they're deleted the next time another traveler comes up to the unit."

TSA is now using the latest technology known as Credential Authentication Technology (CAT-2) to verify travel documents, Dankers said.

"It is able to tell the TSA officer what flight you're on and your screening status so they'll know, for example, if the traveler is eligible for TSA PreCheck all through this streamlined process," Dankers said.  

With these technologies, air travelers don’t have to show their physical ID or boarding pass. She said the units can detect fraudulent or counterfeit IDs.

"Identity verification is a cornerstone of transportation security that is of huge value to us because we want to make sure the individuals are who they say they are, that they're using bona fide credentials," Dankers said.

Starting May 7, air travelers 18 and over can expect security delays if they don’t have a REAL ID. US passports, passport cards, SENTRI and military IDs are still acceptable. You can see the full list of acceptable forms of identification here.

You can access the mobile driver's license portal in your Apple, Google or California DMV wallet.

More information, including how to enroll in the mDL pilot and get the mDL is available at dmv.ca.gov/mdl.

Tags

Science & Technology TransportationLawTravel
Melissa Mae
As a freelance reporter, I cover a wide variety of stories. With a background in sports broadcasting, any time I get to cover a sports story is an added bonus! I love covering stories about the place I am lucky enough to call home, San Diego.
See stories by Melissa Mae
