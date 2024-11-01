Give Now
Public Safety

Person injured in shooting at SDSU, one person detained

By Brenden Tuccinardi / Web Producer
Published October 31, 2024 at 6:14 PM PDT
Police respond to a shooting at San Diego State University on Oct. 31, 2024.
Bennett Lacy
/
KPBS
Police respond to a shooting at San Diego State University on Oct. 31, 2024.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

One person was injured in a shooting Thursday evening at San Diego State University. They were transported to a local hospital, the university said.

A person was detained in relation to the shooting and a weapon was recovered, San Diego Police Capt. Adam Sharki said.

Evening classes, events and activities were canceled for the rest of the night, the university said.

Sharki said it appears to be an isolated incident.

"Again, this appears to be an isolated incident, not an active shooter of any kind," Sharki said.

SDSU also alerted students and staff a second person had been detained, but police have not confirmed that information.

Police are looking for possible suspects and victims. Anyone with more information is asked to call 911 or the police.

The individuals involved are not affiliated with SDSU, according to campus communications.

Brenden Tuccinardi
Brenden Tuccinardi is a web producer at KPBS. He is responsible for writing web stories, copy editing and updating the station’s website. Prior to joining KPBS, Brenden was an assistant English teacher in Madrid, Spain. Before that, he served as Editor in Chief of The Daily Aztec, San Diego State’s independent student newspaper.
