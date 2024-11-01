Person injured in shooting at SDSU, one person detained

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

One person was injured in a shooting Thursday evening at San Diego State University. They were transported to a local hospital, the university said .

A person was detained in relation to the shooting and a weapon was recovered, San Diego Police Capt. Adam Sharki said.

Evening classes, events and activities were canceled for the rest of the night, the university said.

Sharki said it appears to be an isolated incident.

"Again, this appears to be an isolated incident, not an active shooter of any kind," Sharki said.

SDSU also alerted students and staff a second person had been detained, but police have not confirmed that information.

Police are looking for possible suspects and victims. Anyone with more information is asked to call 911 or the police.

The individuals involved are not affiliated with SDSU, according to campus communications.