Burlesque 101

In the first episode of season two, Miss Lolly realizes how much sitting for work has made her stiff and cranky. Determined to find the perfect way to loosen up, she goes on the hunt for a fun way to get her moving and feeling powerful again. What she finds takes her and the audience to a Burlesque dance studio full of positive energy and sexy vibes, where she learns to bump and grind and interviews the fabulous instructor and students who are champions of Feel yourself.