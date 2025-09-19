Burlesque 101
September 19, 2025
*This Podcast is intended for mature audiences. Listener discretion is advised*
Miss Lolly goes to a Burlesque Dance Class where she learns to bump and grind.
In the first episode of season two, Miss Lolly realizes how much sitting for work has made her stiff and cranky. Determined to find the perfect way to loosen up, she goes on the hunt for a fun way to get her moving and feeling powerful again. What she finds takes her and the audience to a Burlesque dance studio full of positive energy and sexy vibes, where she learns to bump and grind and interviews the fabulous instructor and students who are champions of Feel yourself.