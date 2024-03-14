Celebrating 150 years of Robert Frost

S1: It's time for Midday Edition on Kpbs. Today we're talking about the arts and culture events happening in San Diego. I'm Jade Hindman. Here's to conversations that keep you informed , inspired , and make you think. A 150 year celebration of poet Robert Frost , looks at the significance of his legacy to San Diego and California.

We're also joined by Tracy K Smith. She's a former US poet laureate and a Pulitzer Prize winner. Tracy , welcome to you.

S2: Thank you so much.

S1: Glad to have you both here. Robert , I'll start with you. The Robert Frost Society is actually based out of San Diego , and that might be surprising considering he's most known for his New England ties.

S3: He was born in San Francisco in 1874. He lived in California until he was ten years old. And , um , he , uh , wrote several poems about his native state. He visited his native state frequently. I don't believe he ever got as far south as San Diego , but he was certainly close. Um , several of his family members resided in California as they were recovering from tuberculosis infections. So he visited them while they were convalescing. And so he has deep ties to California and always remembered his native state. So the sesquicentennial in many ways represents a homecoming of sorts. One of the reasons that we decided to house the Frost Society in San Diego is because we wanted a permanent home for the society. Past practice had generally been to the house , the society at the host university where the executive director was residing , and that was okay. But it didn't provide us with consistency necessarily in , um , the hosting of events or the publication of the Robert Frost Review. So we really wanted to kind of stabilize the society and give it a more permanent home. And that was made possible by our friend Jim Hurley and a number of wonderful people who provided the seed money Malan and Roberta Burnham , for example , Mel Katz , Art Fleming and the Fleming Family Foundation , and Jennifer and Jim Hurley really spearheaded the effort to establish , uh , the San Diego Central Library as our permanent home. Wow.

S1: Wow. So it really means a lot to be celebrating this milestone in San Diego. Tracy , you're one of the keynote speakers for this event.

But honestly , my relationship with Frost began as a student. Um , probably most vigorously when I was a graduate student , reading his poems and learning about the ways that the drama inherent in a single , small moment between people can create a world. And thinking about the the facets of relationships , of grief , of hope , of all of the things that are unspeakable or unspoken between people , um , as occupying space and have been , um , making images within his lines. That was a hugely instructive , um , body of work to be invited into. So I think of myself in some ways as writing with an ear that has been trained by what I think of. As you know , iambic pentameter feels like a heartbeat. But when I think of frost , I feel like footsteps. Like I'm walking through a landscape and reflecting upon these , these moments of , um , of human interaction and drama. Um , I also love the , the ways that , um , large , unanswerable questions that have to do with , you know , a human imagination and the natural landscape or even the universe , um , dwell so beautifully and naturally feeling in his work. And I think he's encouraged me to throw the radius of my poems , if you will , the imaginative radius out far , and to move into wonder and uncertainty with a kind of joy and hope.

S1: Wow. Something that really draws you in. I mean , what do you.

S2: And when you're reading a poem , perhaps you're reading it silently. But there's something about the rhythm of natural and familiar speech that makes these words feel like you're capable of forming or answering back to them yourself. And I feel like that's a facet of great craft , to make something feel inevitable and natural , and also fit quite often in very strict metrical patterns. But that's part of it. There's also a humility in his poems that is also somehow undergirding this tremendous ambition. Um , and that's really alluring and enticing as well , I think.

S1: And , Robert , let's talk about the sesquicentennial.

S3: Um , one of the things that we're taking pride in is the fact that it's kind of a cafeteria style event where anyone who is interested can come and choose to do whatever they want , participate in whatever programs we're offering. So we have roundtable sessions on poetry , on a variety of subjects , including American nature poetry , the new lyric poem , the relationship between Robert Frost and his good friend Edward Thomas. For example , we have a number of creative writing workshops taught by wonderful poets that we've assembled for this event , and we have some scholarly lectures that celebrate the life and inimitable contribution of Robert Frost to American literature. So we wanted the scope of the sesquicentennial to appeal to a wide variety of people. We have a great diversity of poets assembled. We have a number of aesthetic styles and forms represented. And to be honest with you , we thought by doing that , everybody would be able to connect to something familiar , but also find ways to break out of their usual comfort zones by exploring different kinds of aesthetics or ideas. We made a very concerted effort to make all of our events free and open to the general public , so you don't have to pay a large conference fee. All you have to do is register on our Eventbrite registration platform from the Robert Frost Society. Org , and anyone can access these events. So it's a wonderful celebration of poetry itself.

S1: And , you know , all the poets you've invited , including Tracy , have some connection to Frost work.

S3: And this is a virtue that Tracy's poetry has as well. You know , the language of the poems is deceptively simple , but sometimes that deceptively simple language masks great complexity of feeling , thought , emotion , and philosophical idea. So the beauty of Robert Frost is that you can enter his poems on so many different levels , and so many poets have done that as well as scholars so interested. Amateurs take just as much joy from reading Robert Frost , as do seasoned scholars who know his work intimately. And so that's one great thing. The other great quality of Frost poems is something that Tracy also alluded to , is that Robert Frost poetry sounds like no one else. He developed an aesthetic idea that he called The Sound of sense. And Tracy spoke to this as well , where , you know , you would combine the tones of vernacular speech and set those tones within the rigid structures of the iambic pentameter line. So there's a kind of fugue like melody created in the sound of his poetry. It's a beautiful sonic rendition of the possibilities of language. And of course , there are other connections as well. The connection to nature , the astute exploration of the psychological relationships between men and women , um , between employers and their workers and so forth. So he's very broad , and he can appeal to a very wide range of readers. Wow.

S1: Wow. It's like a language often not recognized , but it communicates to so many people so effectively when you put it the way you do.

S2: I mean , I have a lot of poems of Frost that I love and fragments of poems that I carry with me , but I feel like I find myself thinking about Mending Wall lately. I mean , there's never a human moment when that poem isn't useful because it it questions the human insistence upon borders , walls erected between neighbors , and mischievously wonders if it might be possible to ask the right question and the right way to open up the possibility of border looseness. And I feel like this is a wish and an impulse that feels so useful now , in a world with multiple ongoing conflicts and the wish among so many for healing and for community. So that feels like a perennial poem , you know.

S1: What can we continue to learn from Robert Frost today ? Tracy , I'll start with you.

S2: Well , to think about that accessibility of language , um , I really believe that we all hold deep , useful and complex knowledge and experience that doesn't often enough find its way into words. But Frost's poetry assures me that we all have the words within us to touch those feelings and name and claim them for ourselves. And so I think he's a wonderful poet. For people who imagine that there is some sort of , um , high threshold , um , or intimidation factor that poetry brings with it. I don't think that the wisdom is hiding in those poems. I think that it's this abundant thread that assures me that our everyday lives , our everyday vocabularies , and our everyday wisdoms are vital and useful to ourselves and others. I think poetry is an art form that insists upon being talked about. It's a site of feeling and listening , but also dialogue. Poems make me wonder certain things or they make me remember certain things , or a good poem makes me wish or want for certain things. And to be able to talk about all of those feelings with others opens a portal into a really deep connection that can spring up even among strangers , even among people who don't believe themselves to be poetry lovers , and certainly not poetry experts. And so Frost is a just a wonderful voice to help invite people into the joys of the. Come.

S1: Robert. I'll let you have the last word here.

S3: Well , I think just piggybacking on what Tracy said. Um , Robert Frost has such a capacious mind and understands people so well that he allows us to understand that poetry itself is the greatest vehicle for cultivating empathy that we have in our own time. I think , you know , we find ourselves in the condition of Ralph Ellison's Invisible Man , where people are looking at us or looking through us or looking around us and not necessarily knowing who we are , seeing how we feel or understanding our value. And poetry provides all of us with that vehicle for increased understanding of each other. And I know this is something that Tracy has written beautifully about in her most recent memoir , that the Humanities and Frost , specifically because he's accessible , allows us into an interiority that we all need to explore , so we facilitate greater understanding of one another.

S1: I've been speaking with Robert Bernard Haas , the executive director for the Robert Frost Society , and Tracy K Smith , former U.S. poet laureate and Pulitzer Prize winner. She's also the author of the memoir To Free the Captives A plea for the American Soul. The Robert Frost Sesquicentennial will kick off on March 20th and run until March 24th. You can catch it at UCSD Park and Market in Downtown , as well as the San Diego Central Library. Robert and Tracy , thank you so much for joining us.

S2: Thank you.

S3: Thank you so much for having us.

S6: So give us a little background on who you are and how you came to this job.

S5: Well , I in fact , I studied history and documentary film. I wanted to make a movies , but ten years ago I started working on film festivals. I work at the Avana Film Festival in New York , and after that I went back to Colombia and worked for ten years at the Cinematheque of Bogota. It's the second largest cinematheque in Latin America , and I work there as a lead curator , and I also have worked as an advisor of many film festival in Latin America. Like a Pessoa Film Festival , I have been jury of the Berlinale Film Festival of the Teddy Award , multiple film festival , and I became more like a curator rather than a director as I wanted to be. Like life put me in the curator path.

S6:

S5: Most of the independent films of Latin America , there's not a wide audience all over the world for them. So what I like is to create programs about films that I like or independent film. It's a I like about curation is that it is a creative job. It's not just like administration a job , but also it's to make dialogues between or create dialogues between films , which I think it's really important and also challenging.

S6: And coming here to San Diego , we are a border town.

S5: Not of all film festivals all over the world have this , like you can walk on in 20 minutes , you're in Latin America , and then you walk in 20 minutes , you're in the United States. And I think it creates a lot of dialogues. There are crews of films that have citizens in both countries , so this makes you reflect a lot on how borders have no sense and how we are all humans. And we have to , as programmers or curators or directors to question all of that political frontiers. And I think that's what San Diego Latino Film Festival should do , like visualize all different era and narratives and also visualize Latin American cinema. But that doesn't have a lot of circulation in the United States , even if we have most like here in the US , there's like 20% of the population is Hispanic or Latin America films should circulate more.

S6:

S5: The directors from San Diego and Tijuana are women , and they are telling different , uh , stories in a very creative way. There is a tradition in Latin America , documentary and experimental cinema is that women had had a lot of liberty , and I can see that now. So I think there are a lot of interesting films that work , like from , from the point of view of , of women. Also , we have more indigenous filmmakers also , we have more African descendant filmmakers. And I think like it's not just the white male perspective. So there's more diversity in the selection. And also we have a focus this year in Argentinean cinema because last year , the best films in different festivals in Cannes , in Berlin , from Latin America were from Argentina , for example. We have a film in the selection that it's called inclusion. It has one in different film festivals , but also it was selected by the film magazine. Carriers to cinema as the best film of the year , and this is the first time a Latin American film gets this number one like choice in in this magazine. So we have a lot of entertaining films , but also challenging for films for the for the audience of San Diego.

S6: And this film is actually a two part film , the one you mentioned. And it's an amazing film because you think you know where it's going , and then it completely kind of goes another direction.

S5: Yeah , it's it's a film that I really recommend you. It has just one screening at the festival because it has two parts. But what it's interesting about this film is not just the gender perspective , but also that you travel to mystery , drama , comedy , and you want to stay in the film all the time. I really invite you to , to watch this film that is really unique in Latin American cinema.

S6: And we are currently sitting here at Digital Gym Cinema , and it seems like the cinema of this year is going to play a much larger role in the festival , which is going to allow you guys to have more than one venue.

S5: Yes , we have three three daily screenings at the Digital gym and also at AMC Mission Valley. But here at the digital gym , we will have also directors coming to present the films. We have also a conversation with Adriana Barraza. She is a really important actress in Mexico because she was Oscar nominated for the film Babel , and so she's coming to present her new short film here , and she's going to do a conversation here at the digital gym. So we're trying to get audiences for both venues.

S6: And for people who have never come to the San Diego Latino Film Festival , which I would also say , shame on them if they haven't. But it's not just film. There are also there's art , there's music , there's food. Yes.

S5: Yes. What I like about this festival also is like , it's really interdisciplinary. So you can go to the AMC Mission Valley , watch a film , talked with the director and then go to Sabor Latino that it's , for example , an event that brings the best chefs from Baja California. They will be here on Saturday , 23 of March in the afternoon at the AMC Mission Valley. Every day we have DJs. Also in the festival. We have a closing party with the band La Verdad. So it's a celebration , not just a film , but also of Latin America and arts , culture and gastronomy at Mission Valley.

S6:

S5:

S6: And for people looking through the schedule , one thing that you do is it's broken up with kind of sidebars and showcases of film.

S5: Latin American Animation has been growing the past year , so we wanted to dedicate a special showcase A to animation. We have also a lot of new authors voices in Latin America. So there's a new section called New Authors Emerging ehm , Emerging Voices. And also we are having a new section that it's called Raices , that are films that connect us with our ancestors stories. Indigenous filmmakers like. Also we have Ritmo Latino that it's also a section about music , Latin American music. So we have films like I Don't Like Los Muertos that it's a film that tells the story of the origins of cumbia chicha in Peru. So there's a lot of diversity representation for all from all the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean in all , in all sections.

S6:

S5: It's a film that was nominated by Mexico to the Oscar. We will have the actress here at the film festival. It's a film about families. We receive a lot of films talking about a family , relationships. In fact , we have a short film program that it's called My Family is about deconstructing the idea of a family. You know , we have now , in this generation , different kinds of families , and there are a lot of short films that are portraying that. So I recommend to them the short film program , my family's and also we will have here at the festival , lost in the night , Partidos in La Noche , that it's also a Mexican film that I recommend because also the director will be coming to present it , and it's a really relevant director from , from Latin America that is called Ahmad Escalante. This film , lost in the night was in the official selection of Can Last a year , which is a really important achievement for Latin American cinema. He's having a retrospective of his films in LA , and then he's coming to San Diego to present a lost in the night. So I really recommend to this special a screening that will take place on the 19th of March next week.

S6: And in programming this festival.

S5: I'm still. Learning , but my main challenge is to get to know Chicano cinema. I feel like it's a really relevant film production of of Chicano cinema , and I want to learn more about about that. In fact , we have a new program that is called Art Chicano because we received a lot of films of Chicano photography , Chicano graffiti. But I need to learn more about this. This culture that I found , of course , is amazing , and I'm really glad that there's a huge production about this matter.

S6:

S5: We are having a 56 features , near to 100 short films. We're having films from Republica Dominicana , from Cuba , from Argentina , from Brazil , from Colombia , from Mexico , all Central America. But we also have production from the US. We have , in fact , a special showcase that is called Hoe in in USA from a directors that are making films in the United States about a Latin America. So there's a lot of diversity this year. We are having a smaller a smaller program than other other years. We wanted that almost all the films are a have a Q&A or have the experience of the audience could have the experience of talking with the director. So it's a much smaller program than past past years.

S6: And do you think you brought anything of your own personality to this ? Was there any focus that you wanted to make sure was made this year that maybe hadn't been in the past , or just something that you wanted to pursue ? Definitely.

S5: Like the gender , like a queer and woman voices are like really relevant in this program. But it's I also think that it's important to connect with our roots. So I think I also brought like like there need to connect with stories that deal with our ancestors or stories about our about our traumas , about our past , about our heritage. Because I think it's really important nowadays in this world that it's so messy to look at the past and just learn about it , and that we also feel like we are together and history is a bonding us together.

Hey , Jade. Thanks for having me.

It's always great to have you here. So , Julia , let's start with photographer Christina McFall and her new art book , an exhibition , sanctuary in the wild.

S8: So this caught my attention because I love it when art things are held in natural spaces. So in this case , it's at the San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas. And Christina McFall is a local photographer. She has a new limited edition book of photography coming out and coinciding one day only exhibit. It's about childhood and the natural world , and kind of the way that wild spaces influence our childhood and the event. It's on Saturday , it's in the conservatory space at the Botanic Garden , and she'll show the series of life size photographs from the book , as well as photography from local youth that she's been mentoring. Um , and Christina McFarlane's photography in the book there in black and white. And they're just really striking. And she had started putting together this book when she took her sons to Costa Rica during the pandemic. She photographed them interacting with nature. And when I talked to McFall , I asked her about the origin of the project. She said , it goes back a lot further than that.

S7: The book really got started in my childhood , and I grew up in the Santa Monica mountains of California on a lake called Malibu Lake , and this was where the connection with nature took root for me. I just I have the fondest memories of swimming in the lake and I hadn't seen the tadpoles as they transformed into frogs and the green algae. It was all just so miraculous to me , and I felt at home. And I felt that piece. And later on , as I visit , now that I'm older and I go out on the boat , it reminds me that I'm just a small part of a greater world , of a much greater mystery. So that's where it took root.

S8: I want to take a minute to describe one of these photographs , to kind of capture the essence of your work. There's one here that is a child that's sort of floating in the water.

S7: That is actually the first image that I made where I , I saw something I saw something different in my son. We live a very busy life with full of sports and activities , play dates. And when we arrived there and he went in this pool , which is a natural hot spring. Something washed over him. That was this complete stillness , and I don't think I've ever seen that in him before. But being in nature , I mean , really , I felt like those were the primordial waters that all of creation began. And he felt one. He looked like he was one. And that's so easy for children. They are in this liminal realm before the age of eight , and they are connected. They know that it's , you know , biophilia. It's where we came from. They understand that. It's not until we get older that we begin to forget. So that image is very dear to me. That's when I began making photos with more of an intention to capture those moments where they were lost. You know , whether it was looking at the leafcutter ants or my son Lucas having these , this waterfall rush over his shoulders. And he probably sat there for 20 minutes. And it was so touching. And I saw myself in them. I saw myself in my childhood. And , I mean , it makes me very emotional to to know that they , that they have that , that they will always have that.

S8: This type of black and white natural landscape photography has an incredible history and an incredible legacy.

S7: And it's the great mystery. And that's what I love about it is when I pick up my camera and I go outside , the whole world slows down. I become fully present , and I never know what's going to happen that day. And so it's the best office in the world. I love black and white photography because it really isolates your subject. And I love the whole scale of gray tones , the rich darks , the the white that. It just it it speaks to me in such a timeless way.

S8:

S7: That people remember that people remember where we came from. Life began on this earth 3.6 billion years ago , and we are made of those same elements as the earth. And so truly we are wild and that is within us. We just have to remember , we have to put our phones down and get off the screens for a moment and even just go out in your backyard , or put your phone down when you're in line and listen to the birds , or get enveloped in a flower. When I walk outside , I like to look with brand new eyes. And when you slow down and you look deeper , there's so much to be revealed in our world and the beauty of nature. So I hope to bring a little bit of peace and coming back to the bodies , deeper intelligence really coming home to who we are.

S8: Yeah. So this performance has a couple of new works of choreography. And I'll start with The Namesake , an American in Paris. It's choreographed by City Ballet's own Jeffrey Gonzalez , and it's set to George Gershwin's music of the same name , American in Paris. It's about the American fashion designer Claire McCardell , who this was around the 1930s. She set off for Paris alone to make a name for herself. And City Ballet is also doing a work by co-founder Elizabeth Westridge , and that's set to the music of Bolero by Ravel. And I have to say that I just saw the San Diego Symphony play this piece , and even though it is such a familiar piece of music , there's something really mesmerizing about the way that the piece builds. I was on the edge of my seat , which was not what I was expecting at a classical music performance.

S9: And the performances.

S8: This weekend are 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Balboa Theater downtown. But then City Ballet is also doing a third show on the 27th at California Center for the Arts in Escondido. And you can also get discounted tickets if you use the San Diego Theater Month discount code for either of these performances. It's STM 24.

S1: All right , let's stick with dance for one more. A performance from contemporary dance troupe San Diego Dance Theater.

S8: And these shows will be at the Lightbox Theater in Liberty Station. The performance is called Pieces of Us , and it's this collection of dances by choreographers here that explore the things that connect us and the things that that divide us. Also , I'm particularly looking forward to a couple of the pieces here. One is an adaptation of Kim Epiphanies piece from Trolley Dances. This was last fall. The piece is called Who You Are and Where You Are , and it was originally performed in a tunnel beneath the train tracks , so it'll be interesting to see that adapted for indoors. Small. Ammo , ammo and another is a piece by Jeanne Isaacs , who is the San Diego Dance Theater founder. This is called Partita for Six Dancers and it uses the music of composer Caroline Shaw. Her piece , called Partita for eight voices was.

UU: And the sung.

S8: Made Caroline Shaw the youngest ever winner of the Pulitzer Prize in composition. It's this acapella piece and it's strange and it's lovely , and it'll be great to see that one choreographed particularly by someone like Jean Isaacs , who is this local dance icon. So these shows , they're 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and then 2 p.m. on Sunday.

S1: Theater. Tartikoff recently opened at North Coast Repertory Theater in Solana Beach. Tell me about that. Yeah.

S8: Yeah. So I just saw this play , and it was really fun , and I wasn't expecting that. This is by the 17th century French playwright Moliere , and it was translated into English verse about 60 years ago. So , yeah , I was not particularly expecting it to make me laugh so hard , but the physical acting and the wit in in the dialogue , it just made the whole thing so light and engrossing and it felt like it could be really modern. It's about this man called Tartuffe who somehow weasels his way into this aristocratic family. He completely fools the patriarch into thinking that he is this incredibly pious holy man. And the acting and the directing overall were just particularly great , as were the costumes , especially Tartuffe. So this play just got an extended run through April 7th and is also part of San Diego Theater Month. So you can use the discount code when you're buying tickets to save a little.

S1: All right. And here's something for the kids a performance of Charlotte's Web with a chance to meet some actual barnyard animals. What do we know about that ? Right.

S8: So this is import is from Power on Stage Productions. And it's just one show Sunday afternoon at 2:00 at Poway Center for the Performing Arts. It's everything you already love about the story of Charlotte's Web , plus some bluegrass music. And then if you get there early at 1:00 , the four Hours Club of Poway will be there with some animals for a little four legged meet and greet to bring the story to life. But I hope they don't bring a spider will.

S1: It all sounds so fun for the kiddos ! Before we go , let's do a few quick live music recommendations.

S8: This is Chin Chin single Imperfect Time , which came out last year.

UU: I'm so. Hard right now. Hold on. Bistro.

S8: On Saturday , Shayne Hall will be at the Casbah with a couple other local acts Lead Pony and the band cope. Shane Hall is a really versatile musician. Like , I could listen to a song that is more soul and bluesy and then listen to a different one. That kind of made me think of Bon Iver , but this song is from his latest album , Howl and Sway , which really brings out his funkier side. And this track is called Keep Your Love.

UU: If you give it.

