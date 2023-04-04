Let's talk about menopause! Part 2

When's the last time you had a real, in-depth talk, to anyone, about menopause? Oh, never? Let's change that.

Thursday on Midday Edition, we are answering your questions about menopause. It's the second part of a two-day, no holds barred, frank and open discussion.

Listeners sent in questions, brave questions, and our panelists did not shy away from answering them. We talk about symptom management for vaginal dryness and hot flashes. We get into how to get taken seriously by medical doctors, who are often not well-trained in this area. And we discuss the push for a new employer benefit: menopause leave.

Guests:

Andrea LaCroix, a Distinguished Professor of Epidemiology at UC San Diego who specializes in the health of postmenopausal and older women.

Dr. Cynthia Stuenkel, a Clinical Professor of Medicine at the UC San Diego school of medicine. She established one of the first menopause programs in the country.

Jill Wood, PhD, teaches Women's, Gender, and Sexuality Studies at Penn State University. Her research includes the menopausal transition and sexual desire.

Catherine Balsam-Schwaber, CEO of Kindra, a self-care company for women in menopause, and supporter of employers offering employees menopause leave as a benefit.

