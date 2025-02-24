One doctor's 40+ year fight against medical racism

S1: It's time for Midday Edition on KPBS. For today's show , we are talking with people in our community who are making black history. I'm Jade Heinemann with conversations that keep you informed , inspired and engaged. Why ? Doctor Rodney Hood made it his mission to study medical racism and health disparities.

S2: The reason why I felt it was important is that not enough people realize the importance of it in the impact that it was having on our community.

S1: Then we'll talk with the publisher of the San Diego Voice and Viewpoint , Doctor John E Warren , plus Christina Marie green , a UCSD undergrad already taking the lead in labor organizing. That's ahead on Midday Edition. So it's no secret. Statistics show black people generally receive the worst medical care when compared to white people. Black patients often experience discrimination and implicit bias from health care providers , which leads to all kinds of disparities. But today , we want to highlight someone who's been working to change that right here in San Diego. As the first African-American to graduate from UCSD Medical School. Back in 1973 , Doctor Rodney Hood has been dedicated to improving black health outcomes and health care access for more than 40 years. He is president and founder of the Multicultural Health Foundation , where he practices internal medicine. But his work goes beyond San Diego. As former president of the National Medical Association , he's been pushing for nationwide policy to address disparities caused by racism in the American health care system , even testifying before the U.S. Congress and participating in white House health forums. Doctor hood , welcome back to the show.

S2: Thank you for inviting me.

S1:

S2: And it was the first time I started reading about discrepancies between health in different populations , especially the black population. That gave me an interest. I also was required to do a research project in medical school , and that was on the origin of the sickle cell gene. And that really made me start studying about genes and how they relate to disease. And I think the thing that in my first second year of medical school , I was exposed to a lecture in the psychiatric department to the whole first , second year class about the difference between IQ , between blacks and whites and how blacks were inferior. And that kind of incensed me that I was getting this lecture in a medical school. And so I started researching that in others. And long story short , every chance I had , I would start reading about health disparities and how it began the origin of racism in medicine. And on my own. I think I've become quite an expert in racism , in medicine , in the impact that that had on a health today. Wow.

S3: Wow.

S1: It's interesting that you say that because many of the decisions coming out of the white House right now are rooted in that same school of thought. Um , you can look no further than Elon Musk's Twitter page and see him , uh , spewing that same information about black people having inferior intelligence. And then you see that that is the basis of ending many of the D-ii programs to that it is rooted. That decision is rooted in that idea. When you look at what's happening currently.

S2: Uh , this is something that we've seen before , I must say , um , that philosophy , it's really out of , um , I'm going to call it what it is. The philosophy of white supremacy that genetically , uh , intellectually , uh , whites and more are superior. That was actually taught in Europe , in medical schools here. And then a touch of that. When I was in medical school some 40 , 50 years ago , um , I became very optimistic because , um , I worked on this subject and it was like I could see the in the light at the end of the tunnel. Things were getting better. Uh , people were beginning to listen. Um , and now the concern is that that same seed that's always been in this country is resurfacing. And I think the key is that , first of all , it's chaotic. It's traumatic. But I think we need to teach our children that this too will pass. And they must be taught about who and what they are because they're going to be hearing things. What I'm hearing today is it's difficult to tell truth from falsehood. Falsehoods are being interpreted as truth , and truth is being interpreted as falsehood or discounted. I've never lived during that period. Um , we're seeing this insecurity in white America surface again. It was amazing. I think it began with Barack Obama. There was a backlash to that. Then we had George Floyd in Die. Took off. And I think it's threatened. Quite a few people. Um , I say I'm a historian , so that helps me understand. This is not the first time this has happened in America on the Supreme Court or wherever. Um , but it's the first time during my lifetime. And so it's it's it's disheartening. But I think , as King said , or some wise person said , you got to keep your eyes on the prize. Indeed.

S1: Indeed.

S2: And much of the research and data that I talk about is based upon. It's not a policy , it's not a philosophy , it's fact. And I base it upon our history. Um , somebody once said , well , Doctor Hood , shouldn't we get away from identity politics ? I said , well , I'm talking about identity , but I'm not referring to politics. You put the politics to it. If we really wanted to talk about identity politics , it was created in a constitution where whites were deemed the only ones that could vote. White men , even women couldn't vote blacks. Native Americans couldn't. And then once when they gained the right to vote , there was this voter suppression and order that came these discrepancies that I point out , that's not political , that's historical.

S1: And can you talk about some of the discrepancies that you find , particularly with this history of medical racism ? Yeah.

S2: Evidence suggests that going way back to slavery. We talk about health disparities. That means that certain populations health isn't as good as other populations. And African American health , whether we measure infant mortality , whether we measure maternal mortality at birth , or whether we measure life expectancy , beginning of life and into life , African Americans have the worst. And it has improved certainly over the past 100 years. But even if we take away socioeconomic status for infant mortality and maternal mortality , these are black women who are having babies , The infant mortality in maternal mortality is still worse than their counterparts with same economic status. And so you have to ask why. And it goes to the I talk about a doctor. Joi de Grou wrote a book called post-traumatic Slavery Syndrome. She's a clinical psychologist and talked about how the traumas that took place during slavery created an environment where blacks never were really able to express who they really were , for fear of of being in trouble. And so they developed this dual personality as a result , developed some very , uh , terrible behaviors later on that contributed to poor outcomes. Well , today , there's now data that can actually measure some of this. So when you talk about stress. There's the concept of alo stasis , which is the body trying to maintain itself during change. However , chronic toxic stress causes the increase. What we call allostatic load in in your body reacts by producing excess stress hormones. There are now studies showing that African Americans , and especially African American women , have higher allostatic load , higher cortisol levels , A1. CS are stress hormones that cause wear and tear on the end organs , and adds to this chronic disease that we see higher in blacks than in other populations. That is important , probably for black folks to deal with , because I don't know anybody else that can that we need to develop more relaxation methods find ways to release our stress because it's killing us. But you don't do that if you don't realize it's happening.

S1: Yeah , we were just. We just had a show where we were talking about rest as resistance and the importance of that.

S2: I think it is critical. This is Black History Month. But I don't I don't think we should just learn about Negro history. I think we should learn about black history. What was the history that happened to black folks before they came here ? Uh , what would the cultures that existed before they came here ? There are many things that have been invented in this country that were invented by black folks. We don't even know where Were black folks. And there is something within the black community that is referred to as internalized racism , where , uh , through the centuries , whether we realize it or not , we have internalized the negative stereotypes to the point where we believe them subconsciously. Um , I come from a family of nine brothers and sisters , me being one of them , and I had four sisters who had little curly hair , straight hair. We used to call it good hair , bad hair. My father was a light black man. My father was a my mother was dark. So some of us were light in. And that whole colourism and the whole hair issue that black women deal with , the whole color issue that black women deal with. I remember one black patient female came to me And um , somehow or another asked me about exercise and I started talking to her about , uh , exercise and whatnot , and she said to me , well , what about swimming ? And I said , well , you know , swimming is excellent , but everybody has to choose what's appropriate for them. And she said , you know , I'm glad I came to you. I said , what do you mean ? Well , the other doctor I went to who was white , she said I should just go swimming all the time. He don't know nothing about black hair. So ? So , um , it's it's a cultural thing that people don't feel comfortable talking about , but our. Let me put it to you like this. I swim and I think swimming is excellent , but I think you have to choose what you do based upon your , your , um , uh , access to , uh , swimming pools , you know , in that type of thing.

S3:

S1: Black physicians face a number of obstacles that white doctors simply don't have to think about.

S2: So when I was a medical student , I was one of the first students on the ward. I would commonly be confused with a worker. I had several patients tell the resident they didn't want to see that in word , uh , student or or resident. Um , so so that did happen. Um , uh , today , um , I'm sure some of that exists , but it's more subtle And I think the racism is more institutionalized in the system than individualize. So we talk about personally mediated racism , meaning I don't like you because you're Hispanic , black or whatnot versus structural racism , which is the policies and procedures are are not equitable. That's structural racism. And then we still have what I call internalized racism , where I think , um , people of color , especially black folks , have , uh , not really made good decisions based upon trying to become maybe who and what they're not. I don't know if that makes sense. So , um , I think we need to have honest discussions about this. Mhm. Um , part of racism Actually was embedded in medicine. The teachers and medical doctors who were white taught racist theories that blacks were inferior. They should be treated differently. And some of that has come up into modern times. The whole issue around pain. Mhm. Um , they did surveys and many white physicians feel that blacks have a different pain tolerance. Okay. Where does that come from. Certainly that's not true. There was , uh , the father of gynecology was somebody by the name of Doctor Marion Sims , who was a white physician , graduated from the University of South Carolina , who gained his reputation by practicing a surgical technique on mostly black slaves , um , with little or no anesthesia. Until he perfected that procedure before he did it on white patients. A lot of blacks that , plus many other things have a distrust of the health system , a healthy distrust. So I don't I don't know , I , I deal with it. I think some of it can be harmful. I think when we had the pandemic and a lot of blacks weren't getting the vaccination , I think that was harmful to our community. Now I got blacks that disagree with me on that. But but I fought very hard to get as many vaccinated as possible. But I understood why. I understood what the resistance was.

S3: You know , you've.

S1: Done so much research. You're so multifaceted. You've worked to dismantle these , the systemic racism in medicine and the implicit bias.

S2: My youngest daughter grew up with me giving lectures on racism in medicine , and as she got older in high school , one time she said to me , daddy , are you a racist ? And I looked at her like , what ? What do you mean ? Well , you just talk about race all the time. Well , she now has an eclectic group of friends and the different ethnicities and races , and she's , um , uh , and I , I told her , I said , well , no , um , think of it like this. For the past 30 years , I've specialized in learning about the impact of race and racism on health. Therefore , I talk about it a lot. It's kind of like , don't condemn a cardiologist for talking about cardiology. Don't condemn a neurologist for talking about neurology. This just happened to be my area of expertise. I realized there are other things outside of that , but the reason why I felt it was important is that not enough people realize the importance of it in the impact that it was having on our community. So I , I just felt that it was my calling. It was something I was passionate about. And I didn't get a degree in history of medicine , but I've been on panels with those that have. And I think I always brought a different perspective.

S1: Before I let you go.

S2: First of all , thanks for having me. Um. Uh , I am optimistic that the time we're living in will pass. And I just wanted to give the message to those out there that have been in the field of health disparities. Racism die That there may be some concern and setbacks , but , um. Stay steadfast.

S1: I've been speaking with Doctor Rodney Hood , president and founder of the Multicultural Health Foundation and physician of internal medicine , Doctor Hood. Thank you so much for being here today. It's been a pleasure and happy Black History Month.

S2: Well , thank you and happy Black History Month to you. And thank you for all you do.

S4: Well , our whole purpose with the paper was taking the paper was to make it a position of advocacy for the community. Uh , before then , the paper really hadn't done that. But my wife and I came back here from Washington , D.C. , where , um , I work for Congress for 12 years. I was very involved nationally in a number of things. And , uh , she was not only , uh , a member of the D.C. statehood convention , but executive vice president of the D.C. Chamber of Commerce , which led to her creating a black chamber here. So we saw this as an opportunity of advocacy in terms of serving the entire community , going beyond southeast. And our position was that , uh , news is , uh , neither black nor white , but it's the perspective that we bring to it. And so that's what we attempted to do to open it up to views and , uh , positions and , and advocacy in terms of issues of public policy while serving people.

S1: Um , and I'll talk a bit about how important that is. Um , you know , because often I , you know , often the black community can be erased from the conversation. In many cases , your paper sought to put those issues , the issues of the black community , um , front and center and talk about how policies impacted the community directly. So talk about the importance of of that alone.

S4: Well , you know , a paper is as is important as the people who own and run it. And so in communities , uh , like in the past here , when there were certain people of a different party that controlled the Union Tribune. Then the position of the paper reflected that this paper was just dealing with a number of small things. But having been a lawyer , having been an elected official , college professor , and and all those things involved with the civil rights issues all my life , uh , we , we saw right away things that weren't being done here. People came to us for help. And , uh , though I wanted to practice law when I came here , I ended up channeling that energy into helping people with a variety of social and personal political issues. And so in many ways , we became the answer to problems that people weren't getting answered. We knew which questions to ask and where to go. And our range of contacts extended from here not only to Sacramento , but always as well to the white House. Um , and I believe up until this administration , we've always been on the white House press list.

S3: Um , you know , you've.

S1: Been in news for many , many years. You spent a decade here at KPBS. How have you seen it change up over the years ? How you know , the , I guess , how how journalism and how news is disseminated to people.

S4: Oh , well , you know , that's a very loaded question. And some of it I won't answer for fear of hurting some people's feelings.

S1: Go ahead and step on some toes , Doctor Warren.

S3: No , I.

S4: Will at the appropriate times. But , um , let me just say this , that during the years that we've had this paper , uh , 13 newspapers in San Diego County have gone out of business as a result of changes from the Vista Press to The Times Advocate in Escondido , Oceanside breeze , uh , the Star News in Chula Vista , the daily California , um , and , uh , the Union Tribune consolidating from one from two papers to one papers. And so there's been a lot of change because the communities have changed. And then there's been a need for even more change in a number of ways. For instance , the charter for the City of San Diego had handwritten into it many years ago that the city would do all of its legal notices with the Daily Transcript or the Union Tribune. And so to make sure that happened , they wrote into the charter newspapers of daily circulation , which are left out , all of the community papers that represent the duplicity or the diversity of ethnicity that we now have in San Diego. And so we have been adjudicated as a legal publication since 1966 , which means that we do all of the notices , court death and things that anyone else does. And so a lot has has changed in terms of , uh , who people turn to. Our clientele is a very mixed one is not African American. People from all walks of life use us as an entity and an outlet for public notices. And so that's that's part of the change that the place has expanded. And , uh , the people are no longer locked in to , uh , limited choices.

S1: In that same vein , it's , uh , you know , it's the many different ways that people have access to information and how that's changed so much. You recently wrote about how it's more important than ever to pay attention to black history , and I'd love to know more about your thoughts on black history amid these continued coordinated efforts to erase it , uh , in libraries and and in classrooms.

S4: Well , let me say that it's not going to be erased no matter what they how hard some people try. Uh , the black press today is 198 years old. So we've been around a while , even though , uh , we probably have some less than 200 papers left out of a time when we had over 600. But we're here. We publish Black History every week. Every black history is being made every day. And I think people need to understand black history as much as as they think they know. For instance , when you look at Washington , D.C. , Benjamin Banneker , a black architect , laid out the city. There were black workers that put the dome on the Capitol , if you will. If you think about the stoplight that was invented by a black person , the air brakes that's on trains and trolleys was invented by a black person. Uh , when you give credit to , uh , Admiral Perry and trying to , you know , stake , uh , uh , his claim in the Arctic and the poles , it was a black man named Matthew Henson who really carried him the last , literally few steps of the way to get there. Uh , we've had two black senators during reconstruction. We have had black members of Congress and my family. Uh , my great uncle is the first black congressman out of North Carolina. And so , uh , we have achieved and succeeded. We've had over up to 100 black members of the military received the Congressional Medal of Honor. One black man received it twice. And so we have been about building and contributing in spite of the things that were put in our path as obstacles to stop us. You know , when Hitler was at his height and Jesse Owens , uh , won the Olympics. Yeah. He tore down the view , uh , that black people were inferior at a time that Hitler was using race to to make his case. And so we find that if people know where they come from , it'll give them an idea of where they can go. Um , and we we have done so much that has been , uh , they've tried to eliminate or erase it or not make it there , but it's really up to us. As Russell Birmingham said in 1827 , nobody can tell our story like us , so we continue to tell our story. That's why this paper is the guardian of the black history of San Diego , as well as history of other places. If you've seen things like Hidden Figures of those three black women who played a major role in Nassau and getting the space shuttles up , well , most of the research for that story came out of the Norfolk Journal and Guide , which is an African-American owned publication that's still existing today. And so we've been a go to source for information. And when we look , we understand that the inscription on the archives , which tells us that the past is prologue , is still very active and very meaningful.

S1: It's often said that journalists write the first draft of history. So I wonder with with your publication and of course , against the backdrop of these efforts to omit black history from textbooks in schools. Do you feel the weight of of trying to sort of make sure that not only black history , but also this the current moment in time that we're in right now is , is sort of is recorded and documented in your paper.

S4: Well , it's not a wait because that's what we do anyhow. We record we document. Okay. And so we expect what we see happening to take place. Uh , I don't worry about them trying to ban books as much as I publicize the need for people to return to knowing it was a black church that first gave us our black institutions of higher education. The black church today , as it was in one time in San Diego , has to return to its responsibility of being a place of learning. But we have enough black educators who have retired who can come in and teach , if you will. We need to have libraries As Secretary of State pointed out recently , and I agree. We could not be held back by what some people do. We spend in this country. Black people spend $2 trillion a year. That would be number 11 behind the ten GDPs of the on the world scale. And so I believe very much that instead of crying over it , we understand that the things that corporate America understands lost profits , bad publicity and a vote that's cast against their interests , and so will we harness our spending so that we do business with those who do business with us , or those who advocate and agree with us ? Then we influence the marketplace. We're not going back to singing we Shall overcome the civil rights battle we won in in the law. Now we have to fight the silver and silver rights battle , because now America no longer has the moral consciousness of the past. Now it seems to understand only money. And so if that's what it understands and I'm not talking about bitcoins , then we need to influence where the money comes from. And so we see our job as laid out is very clear. Each week we analyze and report. We comment. We are not obligated to anyone for any point of view. No one controls us. No one tells me what to print. And that's why people respect us as trusted messengers. Because our integrity is greater than social media. That you can put anything on. Mhm.

S3: Mhm.

S1: You're also involved in the community in other ways. You're a pastor. You have a black belt. I mean how do you define your legacy , a legacy and what does it mean to you.

S4: Those things represent things that I've done over the years. I mean , I've been a pastor for 21 years because my late wife and I founded a church that I continue with is non-denominational. You know , I spent 37 years in the martial arts. But , you know , I was also a fencing fanatic. I used to fence in the British embassy , uh , rotunda with the Washington Fencing Club. Uh , I was an artist. I used to , in my youth , hang out in Greenwich Village with the street painters. And I learned how to paint and so many art techniques and things before I went on to the College of Fine Arts and transfer it into liberal arts. So I've had 12 , 13 different careers. And what I do is , depending upon how I draw , upon what I've done in the past , I mean , I'm a former military officer. I did my time , I've been out the military some 50 years , and I , I know how to help people when they come to me if there's a problem , uh , that they're having , military or otherwise. And so we it's it's nothing I would retire , it's all integrated. I help where I can , and I stay in touch with people who make decisions and people who make decisions come to me for advice. I mean , I've done it. Forgotten most of what they're trying to do. This is a year in which I'll be 80 years old. So I got quite a track record of things that I've done. I've got my writings working on a couple of books. I got 25 years of editorials and commentaries. I'm waiting to publish , 8 to 10 years of sermon excerpts I'm waiting to publish , and decisions in terms of where my papers are going to go. All those kind of things keep me busy with , uh , a great staff here , uh , great managing editor , who also happens to be one of my daughters. So I'm in great shape.

S1: That was my conversation with Doctor John E Warren , publisher of the San Diego Voice and Viewpoint.

Christina joins me now to talk about it. Christina , welcome to Midday Edition.

S5: Thank you so much for having me.

S1: You're doing your. Thing.

S3: Thing.

S1: I love to see it. All right. So tell me , how did you get involved in this labor history exhibit at the UC San Diego Library.

S5: Yeah , it was quite a funny story , actually. Um , one of the librarians within the Committee of Equity , diversity , Inclusion reached out to me through my socials. But the way that they figured out my information was actually through one of my coworkers when we were doing a ask Me rally in front of the library itself. So we were doing a rally with the workers and trying to get a collective understanding of whether or not our workers wanted to do a strike or not. So we're doing sign ups. We were also making some noise , uh , marching throughout campus. Um , and one of the librarians was like , who's she ? Who's who's the one banging on the drum ? And , um , my coworker gave him his my information , and the rest was history. Oh.

S1: That's wonderful. Well , talk to me about the exhibit. What can people expect to learn ? Yeah.

S5: So the exhibit is a really small but really cute book exhibit that includes not only my own personal books that I like to read , that includes books like Malcolm X , and you have books like The New Jim Crow. Um , there was also other excerpts from other books that deal with black labor and black history. Uh , within the exhibit itself , we even included a lot of our labor union buttons , whether that be through FCC or other unions within the UC or just in the San Diego area. Um , and I'm pretty sure that they have like more information on , like , why the theme was chosen for this year.

S1: That's great. And I want to talk more about your journey with labor organizing. Christina.

S5: As for how I got into organizing and being a little bit more involved on my university campus , I actually was impacted Did by the student housing crisis in particular. During my junior year , I wasn't able to find housing during my spring of my sophomore year and during the summer right before my junior year , and I kept running into instances of people seeing my name. Christina Marie green is a very Eurocentric name , and I'm DMing online and on Facebook and being like , hey , I think you would be a great candidate for our apartment. And 25 to 30 apartments have I've been in contact with and reached out to and went to the final round of interviews where we meet in person and the same pattern has happened over and over again , where they learn about me , they're like , oh my gosh , you're amazing. And then when they meet me in person , they're like , oh , actually , we decided to go with another candidate. And this is a story that's not just unique to me , but so common to a lot of black students at UC San Diego. And I'm pretty sure all throughout not only San Diego County , but all throughout California in the United States , that there is a systemic issue with housing segregation that still persists. So understanding that and me almost dropping out of UCSD and going back home. I was lucky enough to find a house far in National City and I don't have a car , so I had to take public transportation to and from two hours one way , two hours back. So four hours total and realizing how difficult it was to be involved. At the time , I was doing student government. Um , I was in ironically , I was the chief of staff of our Office of Equity , diversity , inclusion in student government and informing students and informing our administration about how important and significant it is for students to have basic needs within our campus. I ended up being introduced to labor unions as well as like being involved with the labor movement in particular , and one of their new demands on their contract is housing security. So that was like right up my expertise of like being able to sympathize and understand and empathize with our workers who are also dealing with the housing crisis , having to commute hours on end , either from the border or from far east side of San Diego County , drive all the way onto campus early in the morning because their shifts start six 5 to 6 a.m. in the morning and to find parking that we have a parking issue on our campus. Unfortunately , we are essentially trying to highlight the fact that a lot of our executives are chancellors or executive administration is receiving housing loan benefits for their mansions , for their house to pay off their loans or their mortgage. However , our workers are fighting tooth and nail just to make ends meet with rent or barely making rent , or choosing to choose rent over putting food on the table for their families. And I think there's a lot more of a different stake at hand when you have just a singular student like myself , who I can miss a meal or two and continue with classes to a certain degree. But when you're talking about workers who are who are parents , who are grandparents , who are making sure that their kids are going to school , you have other expenses. You're taking care of your grandparents , for example , if you're a parent yourself , these are other issues that , um , the UC is not taking accountability. We ran them as heroes during Covid , but now our workers , such as our custodians or janitors or patient technicians , are now being undermined with the fact that they don't want to agree to a new contract with our new demands. So that is where I started getting more and more involved. And the more protesting and strike front of the labor movement.

S1: Well , in that that discrimination that you experienced is something so common for a lot of people in San Diego and across California. Um , but all of that led you to founding the Poverty Project to address the housing crisis at UCSD. Tell me about that. Yeah.

S5: So I actually started the poverty project through my role as the Associated Students campus wide senator , and I wouldn't have been able to get the funding , have the connections if it wasn't for my role in student government. I ran on the idea of like , making sure students had basic needs , specifically in housing , and the students were like , we want you in that position and role. And I'm like , okay , put me , put me there , I'll do it. And I executed the poverty Project , which also had a lot of backlash with the name , because a lot of people in particular felt uncomfortable with the name poverty , surprisingly. But myself and my team at the time , we structured an information database consisting of not only the resources and student government that can help with funding any programs and initiatives that other students have , but also county resources , whether that be other shelters around or the basic needs hub , which a lot of students don't know that exist , let alone the resources that they provide. So having a collective database we built by ourselves from the ground up , from scratch. Um , we also I also structured the $5,000 research scholarship program , which I worked with the Department of Urban Planning and Studies , and having them mentor a scholar selected to focus on the racial lens of the student housing crisis. And actually , our scholar right now has received 60 K in funding from Associated Students to pursue her project and helping undocumented as well as international students who are specifically within the range of low income and making sure that they have food security , which also is a overlapping to housing security. Um , and then lastly , we have the backpack drive , which distributes. I know it's more of a short solution or a small solution to the bigger problem , but these resource backpacks will be something that a lot of students still need , whether that be for Hygiene Hour pamphlets , letting them know about these resources in the first place physically. Um , we also had feminine hygiene products there as well , as well as like other things that dealt with like academic resources or supplies and those backpacks. And we distributed them. Last year , we distributed 120 backpacks to our UCSD undergraduate student body. Wow.

S3: Wow.

S1: Well , you're you're making a huge impact there. Congratulations on all that's that's happening.

S5: I started off quite young and experiencing my own racism within my own community. I'm black and Filipino , I'm mixed race , and the community that I grew up in grew up in Daly City , the area I don't know all y'all out there , but I represent honestly , I gotcha. But as for the community I grew up in was predominantly Filipino , and I my family was the one of the only black families in the neighborhood. So that came with a lot of stigma and also internalized racism at times and trying to find myself in that moment. Um , when I was in high school in particular , I slowly but surely started learning more about racial justice and other intersectionality that overlap that impact me and my family specifically. Um , at that time , it was the Black Lives Matter movement and also the Asian hate crimes that were happening. And I was like a sophomore , junior in high school , and I was kind of flung into like the movement itself , because I just simply can't ignore it. For example , the the Asian hate crimes that were happening in the Bay area , I was very worried some about my grandparents , they don't look like me , but they are like Filipino grandparents for my grandparents in particular , for them to go out and , um , walk , do their morning walks. I was scared that they were gonna get like , attacked or to go to the grocery store by themselves and more so on the front of me being multiracial , my I was scared for my father to pick up my mom and night shifts. She was she's a nurse , and she would often pick up night shifts , and he would go out at night to pick her up , and he would hear stories about like , oh , the police officer pulled me over. We had to , like , have a conversation. And I feel like every single time he leaves the house , I am fearful of not only him , but also my brother was also getting his license and my other younger brother too. He's thinking about wanting to drive , so these are overlapping issues that impact me personally , that I simply cannot and will not ignore. And I feel that because of my intersectional experience , I'm able to empathize with a lot of communities and understand a lot of communities.

S1: All right.

S5: Um , also , I highly recommend those who are listening to support your local labor unions , whether they're striking or on the picket lines. Don't cross the picket lines more , so just make sure that you understand that there are people too , and they have struggles just like you. And lastly , I would say that Black History Month is American history , period.

S1: Uh , I've been speaking with Christina Marie green , a senior undergraduate at UC San Diego. She's a student organizing intern with the UC labor union FCC 32.99 , and she's an advocate at the ACLU of San Diego and Imperial County's as well. Christina , thank you so much for joining us , and congratulations on all that you're doing.

S5: Thank you so much for inviting me and having me.

