KPBS Roundtable

Roundtable: A power struggle at SANDAG

 January 20, 2023 at 12:25 PM PST
By Matt Hoffman Andrew Bracken
A conceptual rendering shows a re-imagined San Ysidro Transit Center as part of SANDAG's vision for the 2021 regional transportation plan.
San Diego Association of Governments
A conceptual rendering shows a re-imagined San Ysidro Transit Center as part of SANDAG's vision for the 2021 regional transportation plan.
Political tensions rise at SANDAG during a recent leadership vote. What will that mean for San Diego's climate goals?

Matt Hoffman hosts a discussion about the latest political tensions at the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG), and what it could mean for the future of San Diego's transit goals.

Guests include NBC 7 political reporter Priya Sridhar, San Diego Union-Tribune's Joshua Emerson Smith, and KPBS metro reporter Andrew Bowen.

