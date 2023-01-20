Roundtable: A power struggle at SANDAG
January 20, 2023 at 12:25 PM PST
Political tensions rise at SANDAG during a recent leadership vote. What will that mean for San Diego's climate goals?
Matt Hoffman hosts a discussion about the latest political tensions at the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG), and what it could mean for the future of San Diego's transit goals.
Guests include NBC 7 political reporter Priya Sridhar, San Diego Union-Tribune's Joshua Emerson Smith, and KPBS metro reporter Andrew Bowen.