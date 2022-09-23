Roundtable: The current state of homelessness in San Diego
September 23, 2022 at 10:53 AM PDT
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has made homelessness his top priority but despite the city’s best efforts, San Diego’s downtown homeless population reached a new high last month.
Guests include Lisa Halverstadt from the Voice of San Diego, Cody Dulaney from inewsource, and Gary Warth from the San Diego Union-Tribune, who cover homelessness in the region.
KPBS Roundtable host Matt Hoffman hosts a discussion on the state of homelessness in San Diego, as the city opens new shelters and continues its policy of “progressive enforcement.”