KPBS Roundtable

Roundtable: The current state of homelessness in San Diego

 September 23, 2022 at 10:53 AM PDT
By Matt Hoffman Andrew Bracken
homeless downtown san diego
Carlos Castillos
KPBS
A man riding his bike through a homeless encampment in downtown San Diego, May 31, 2022.
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has made homelessness his top priority but despite the city’s best efforts, San Diego’s downtown homeless population reached a new high last month.

Guests include Lisa Halverstadt from the Voice of San Diego, Cody Dulaney from inewsource, and Gary Warth from the San Diego Union-Tribune, who cover homelessness in the region.

KPBS Roundtable host Matt Hoffman hosts a discussion on the state of homelessness in San Diego, as the city opens new shelters and continues its policy of “progressive enforcement.”

KPBS Roundtable