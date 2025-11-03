Judge rules Trump administration must fund SNAP payments during shutdown

Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson….it’s MONDAY, NOVEMBER 3RD>>>> [TWO FEDERAL JUDGES RULED THAT FUNDING TO SNAP MUST CONTINUE]More on what that means for San Diego next.. But first... the headlines…#######

A FEDERAL JUDGE HAS DISMISSED AN ATTEMPT BY REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN DARRELL ISSA TO CHALLENGE CALIFORNIA'S REDISTRICTING EFFORT.

ISSA REPRESENTS LARGE PORTIONS OF EAST AND NORTHEAST SAN DIEGO COUNTY.

THE LAWSUIT FILED WEDNESDAY ALLEGED THE PROPOSITION 50 REDISTRICTING EFFORT IS UNCONSTITUTIONAL.

THE COMPLAINT HAD NAMED CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM AND CALIFORNIA SECRETARY OF STATE SHIRLEY WEBER AS DEFENDANTS.

THE COURT RULED THAT ISSA DID NOT HAVE THE RIGHT TO OVERRIDE THE WILL OF PROP 50 VOTERS IF THE BALLOT MEASURE IS SUCCESSFUL

CALIFORNIA'S REDISTRICTING PROPOSAL WAS A DIRECT RESPONSE TO SIMILAR EFFORTS IN TEXAS AIMED AT SHIFTING FIVE SEATS TO REPUBLICANS.

A SAN DIEGO COUNTY TEACHER IS A 2026 CALIFORNIA TEACHER OF THE YEAR!

CORINA MARTINEZ IS A PIONEER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL KINDERGARTEN TEACHER IN ESCONDIDO. SHE IS ONE OF FIVE AWARDEES NAMED BY THE CALIFORNIA SUPER INTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION

MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS A REPRESENTATIVE OF THE STATE FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR

STATE SUPERINTENDENT TONY THURMOND PRAISED MARTINEZ FOR HER CREATIVITY, PASSION AND COMMITMENT TO INSPIRING STUDENTS EVERYDAY

THE ANNUAL AWARDS ARE PRESENTED BY THE CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION AND SUPPORTED BY THE CALIFORNIA TEACHERS OF THE YEAR FOUNDATION

THE AVERAGE PRICE OF A GALLON OF SELF-SERVE REGULAR GASOLINE IN THE COUNTY CONTINUES TO CLIMB AFTER MAKING ITS LARGEST JUMP SINCE SEPTEMBER 2023 ON FRIDAY

DESPITE RISING TO 4-DOLLARS AND 83-CENTS – THE PRICE IS STILL DOWN FROM A PEAK OF MORE THAN 6-DOLLARS AND 40 CENTS IN 2022

THE OIL PRICE INFORMATION SERVICE IS REPORTING THAT WHOLESALE PRICES ARE UP AND REFINERY MAINTENANCE IS A DRIVING FACTOR

From KPBS, you're listening to San Diego News Now.

TWO FEDERAL JUDGES HAVE ORDERED THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TO CONTINUE FOOD ASSISTANCE AMID THE GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN.

METRO REPORTER ANDREW BOWEN HAS MORE ON HOW THE RULING COULD IMPACT SAN DIEGO.

AB: Funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, had been set to run out on Saturday. On Friday, judges in Rhode Island and Massachusetts ordered the Trump administration to continue the program. Congress had set aside about $5 billion in emergency reserves for SNAP, though even that would run out in a matter of weeks. Casey Castillo, CEO of the San Diego Food Bank, said the court rulings have not changed their plans for a surge in food distribution.

CC: This would be helpful, but it is a one-time shot, it would only be a partial payment, and we're still going to have folks that are panicked, are feeling that anxiety and will need that support and additional help.

AB: About 400,000 people in San Diego County, many of them seniors and children, receive federal food assistance. Andrew Bowen, KPBS news.

TAG: THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER AN UPDATE ON SNAP FUNDING TODAY

A NEW FIGHT OVER SHORT-TERM RENTALS IS GAINING MOMENTUM.

FOR OUR WHY IT MATTERS SEGMENT, VOICE OF SAN DIEGO C-E-O SCOTT LEWIS TELLS US WHY A NEW PROPOSAL TO TAX VACATION RENTALS AND VACANT HOMES IS CAUSING A STIR.

I got a call recently from a PR executive at AirBnB’s corporate headquarters. She said the company plans to spend $15 million to support political candidates in California – including, and a lot, in San Diego.

The executive said their goal is to support candidates who quote champion home sharing and tourism for the community.

She insisted it was not related to the new tax proposal making its way through City Hall.

The proposal calls for a tax of up to $5,000 per bedroom per year. So if someone had an empty second home or vacation rental with four bedrooms, it could impose a $20,000 a year tax on them.

Vacation rental hosts oppose the tax and say it’ll hurt their small businesses and their ability to live in San Diego.

City Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera plans to put it on the primary ballot in June, and here was his response to them.

"You are being used as a pawn in this game. This is not an economy that's in crisis it's a system that's working exactly as it's designed - to let billion dollar corporations thrive while working families, like the ones in this room, fight over the scraps of a shrinking housing market." – City Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera

The city has directed staff to move forward on a draft of the new tax proposal. And it’s shaping up to be a big fight.

AirBnB is so fired up, the company is even exploring a nuclear option to punish the city: It polled San Diegans about whether they would support a ballot initiative to kill the new trash fee the city has imposed.

How this ends up will have a big impact on neighborhoods, tourism and the city’s budget.

I’m Scott Lewis for voice of San Diego and that’s why it matters.

LIVING IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY IS EXPENSIVE. ADD KIDS TO THE MIX, AND IT CAN BE HARD TO MAKE ENDS MEET.

KPBS IS LAUNCHING A NEW PROJECT TO FIND OUT HOW FAMILIES WITH KIDS ARE GETTING BY.

EDUCATION REPORTER KATIE ANASTAS HAS MORE ON HOW YOU CAN PARTICIPATE.

From child care and clothing, to sports and activities, having a kid comes with a lot of costs.

Those costs can shape the rest of your household budget.

Right now, the federal poverty level for a family of four is a little over $32,000 ($32,150) in annual income. But that’s mostly based on one thing.

SASAKI

The federal poverty guidelines were created back when food was the primary cost that all families had.

Nancy Sasaki leads United Way of San Diego County. Every year, United Ways of California calculate what they call the “real cost measure.”

SASAKI

What are those other things that all are part of just daily life trying to make ends meet? It includes food, certainly, but there's housing, there's transportation, including gas. And for many families, it includes childcare.

This year, for a family of four, the “real cost” of living in San Diego County is more than $116,000.

I want to know how families are making it work. Are grandparents helping you with childcare? Are you cutting coupons or buying groceries in bulk? How are you getting creative to save money?

To share your story, visit KPBS.org/makingendsmeet. You’ll find a short survey and a place to include your contact information. Katie Anastas, KPBS News.

POWAY COUNCILMEMBER TONY BLAIN IS SCHEDULED TO BE ARRAIGNED ON FOUR FELONY CHARGES LATER TODAY … ONE DAY BEFORE THE ELECTION TO RECALL HIM.

BLAIN'S CAMPAIGN MANAGER SAYS THE COUNCILMAN WON’T BE IN COURT. REPORTER JACOB AERE HAS MORE ON THE ACCUSATIONS... AND WHAT MIGHT BE NEXT.

Tony Blain is accused of perjury, asking for a bribe, soliciting a bribe and destruction of public papers … those are felony charges.

He’s also charged with a misdemeanor of allegedly stealing a campaign sign. Blain has already been censured by the city council, and sued by the city due to his action since he took office late last year.

All of that also led to a recall election tomorrow.

As for today he’s supposed to hear the charges in court and enter a plea … but the San Diego Superior Court says he’s filed a motion for continuance … because he’s on a military deployment.

The court says attorneys will still appear at the hearing today. If the judge grants the continuance request, a new arraignment date would be scheduled. JA, KPBS News.

PLANS TO BUILD CABINS FOR THOSE EXPERIENCING HOMELESSNESS IN EAST COUNTY ARE COMING CLOSER TO FRUITION.

REPORTER ELAINE ALFARO SAYS COUNTY SUPERVISORS HAVE AUTHORIZED NEGOTIATIONS FOR THE PURCHASE OF A CALTRANS LOT IN LEMON GROVE.

Right now it’s just an empty CalTrans lot on the corner of Troy Street and Sweetwater Road in Lemon Grove. Drivers zoom past, paying little attention to the fenced space.

But it could end up being a lot more. The county wants to build 60 small cabins that could shelter one to two people each.

Rachel Hayes is hoping these plans finally become a reality.

Rachel Hayes SOT

“I was homeless for 11 years… I wish that when I was homeless, they had these little tiny cabins. Because you have a door and you can decompress and you have privacy and dignity that comes with that.”

At their regular meeting earlier this month, the county board of supervisors approved the start of negotiations with CalTrans for the property.

There is opposition to the decision. More than a dozen people spoke against it at the meeting. Including Lemon Grove city council member Jessyka Heredia.

Jessyka Heredia SOT

“I actually like the program. I just think the location is bad… It's right up to… next to housing. It literally shares a fence line”

County officials hope to break ground on the project next summer.

Elaine Alfaro, KPBS News

THERE ARE 18 MUSEUMS IN BALBOA PARK. ONE OF THEM IS THE LARGEST OF ITS KIND IN NORTH AMERICA... AND YOU'LL FIND IT IN A BASEMENT! REPORTER JOHN CARROLL TAKES US THERE IN NOVEMBER'S "MUSEUM A MONTH."

________________________________________________

The history of model railroading in Balboa Park goes back way before the Model Railroad Museum came to be… back to 1935 when a pioneer model railroader named Minton Cronkhite built a 40-by-70 foot model railroad exhibit for the California Pacific International Exposition.

((NATS/MUSEUM SCENE SETTER))

TRACK:

Fast forward to 1981 when both the San Diego Model Railroad Association and the La Mesa Model Railroad Club were searching for new homes. They petitioned the city of San Diego for space, and the city gave them the 27,000 square foot basement of the Casa de Balboa. It is the largest model railroad museum in North America.

SOT (4193) 09:00 - 09:05

“The Model Railroad Museum is very unique when it comes to how museums function.”

TRACK:

That’s Michael Warburton… he took over as executive director of the museum a couple of months ago.

SOT (4193) 09:10 - 09:21

CG: Michael Warburton/SD Railroad Museum Executive Director

“All of the layouts that are in the museum are actually run by independent clubs. And so these clubs represent different types of trains, different scales, and even different philosophies around modeling.”

((TRAIN NAT))

TRACK:

The other two clubs that run exhibits are the San Diego Society of N Scale, those are among the smallest model trains, and the San Diego 3-Railers… they operate toy trains and other accessories in a room called the Toy Train Gallery.

((NAT POP IN THAT ROOM))

TRACK:

This corner of the museum is a veritable extravaganza of sights and sounds… trains, of course. But also incredibly detailed buildings, even a drive-in theater! So much color and sound to take in!

((SOME TRANSITIONAL NAT?))

That, and everything else here - thanks not only to museum staff, but the hundreds of volunteers who show up week in and week out to engage in their passion… running the rails. And that takes us back to the more serious… still fun… but serious side of this amazing place.

((NATS OF THE TEHACHAPI PASS/LOOP))

SOT (4201) 27:49 - 27:54

“This is a semi-prototypical model of the Tehachapi Pass, which is here in California.”

TRACK:

Benji Foust is proof the hobby of model railroading is not limited to the older guys… The 23-year old is a member of the La Mesa Model Railroad Club. He’s telling us about their model of the rail line that runs through the Tehachapi Pass… linking Bakersfield to Mojave. Like the real life rail line, this model is a marvel.

SOT (4201) 28:11 - 28:29

CG: Benji Foust/La Mesa Model Railroad Club Member

“Part of being part of this club is the prototype accuracy. We’re really diving into the actual specifics of what trains went over this layout, what cars, what engines, stuff like that. We’re getting into the time period of the cars and accuracy and all that.”

TRACK:

The trains may be the centerpiece, but there is so much more that goes into making this museum special.

SOT (4193) 11:28 - 11:43

“Model railroading is such, I call it a super hobby, actually, because it incorporates so many different hobbies in one thing: painting, sculpture, electronics, wood working, all kinds of things that come together in this one super hobby.”

TRACK:

The museum works to spread enthusiasm about model railroading beyond its walls. A big part of that is education.

SOT (4193) 16:35 - 16:45

“Schools can come here and do programs and projects here. We can also go to schools and do programs and projects. We have adult clinics that we do as well.”

TRACK:

But at the heart of it all is the fascination with, the enjoyment of trains.

SOT (4201) 29:35 - 29:40 (cover this with vo from clip 0894 or 0890, yes I know you would’ve probably done that anyway!)

“Just being able to work here and watch my train go around the layout is a pleasure.”

TRACK:

And then there’s the joy of watching others watch the trains.

SOT (4193) 17:19 - 17:29

“The reaction of kids just being so excited to see the trains running and see them running over bridges and things like that, you can't… If we could bottle that excitement, it would be amazing, right?”

TRACK:

Bottle-able? Maybe not. But gett-able… definitely. All it takes is a visit to the San Diego Model Railroad Museum… where it’s all aboard for a trip into a treasure trove of tiny trains. JC, KPBS News.

(0:00) Alright SDNN listeners, today is another installation of the pod behind the package. (0:05) Package is new slang for a new story. (0:07) The premise for this segment is simple, identify standout pieces and stories from my colleagues (0:12) that create or spark impact or any sort of inspiration or sense of feeling.

(0:17) Once per week, I bring in a reporter, anchor, or video journalist for a behind-the-scenes (0:21) informal chat. (0:22) Joining me this week is reporter Katie Heisen regarding her package that I invite you to (0:27) visit on our website under the headline, San Diego's Dorm Style Housing is Disappearing (0:31) as the Need Grows. (0:33) Katie Heisen, what's going on? (0:35) Not much, how are you? (0:36) Good, how are you doing? (0:37) Good, I'm loving the energy.

(0:39) Thank you, thank you, thank you. (0:40) Listen, I want to talk to you about SROs. (0:42) They are something that I wasn't fully aware of before your piece.

(0:46) This is for single room occupancy. (0:49) Talk to me about when you first were kind of put on about SROs. (0:53) Did you always know about them before this piece? (0:54) I moved here from rural Florida, and I feel like I had heard of motels being renovated (1:00) to house more people leaving homelessness, but I hadn't heard the term SRO or single (1:06) room occupancy.

(1:07) Part of that, I think, is historically there were a lot more SROs in bigger cities. (1:12) And so I heard about researchers out here looking into the experience of tenants living (1:17) in SROs, and that got me thinking about it. (1:19) And then I heard as an aside, like, oh, they're disappearing, like this type of housing is (1:25) going away.

(1:26) And that's when I started asking questions. (1:29) Absolutely. (1:29) And some of those many questions get answered in your piece, which is two part, by the way.

(1:34) So we invite you to check out not just part one, but go ahead and just check out part two (1:38) as well. (1:39) And I know this beat is one that you started in Florida during some of your reporting there. (1:45) Do you want to talk to our audience about how you've matured it, transferring from Florida (1:50) over here to San Diego, but still continuing on with this beat? (1:53) I'm wondering as a reporter, I'm like, I wonder how this beat is going to be different.

(1:57) You know, it's the same. (1:58) It really is the same stories, the same disparities, the same inequities. (2:03) I would say in Florida, the discussion where I was at in rural Florida was not whether (2:10) inequities exist, but whether or not we should care about them and what, if anything, we (2:15) should do about them.

(2:16) Here I would say I have to fight to kind of say, no, inequities do exist here. (2:23) And we and that means digging in the data. (2:25) That means going beneath, you know, campaign statements to to look at raw numbers of what's (2:32) actually happening.

(2:33) How did you even connect with your main character in your story, Neil, or one of your main characters, (2:37) I should say? (2:38) Yeah. (2:39) So you'll probably hear me calling Calvin. (2:41) His name's Calvin Neal.

(2:42) Calvin's his first name. (2:45) I he was one of those tenants that the researchers were interviewing about his experience. (2:51) And so I came out to this presentation on their research.

(2:56) And Calvin was in the room and he was very nervous. (3:01) He was going to be on the panel. (3:03) And we just bonded right away, like we were both from the rural South.

(3:07) He's from rural Arkansas. (3:08) And we both feel feel a little out of place in the big city, still adjusting. (3:14) And so I got to talking with him and asked him.

(3:18) And it's a big ask to ask if someone would allow you in with big TV cameras and microphones, (3:24) allow you into their private space and get really personal about their life. (3:30) And Calvin was willing to do that. (3:31) I think it was important to him for people to understand who lives in SROs, that it's (3:39) not all the stereotypes that people have and that this kind of housing can be life changing (3:45) for people.

(3:46) Wow. (3:47) And if I was somebody who maybe was looking to oppose SROs and I brought up a story like (3:51) the one where I think some of the tenants of the overnight safe sleeping site parking (3:56) were suing for conditions. (3:58) Was something like that ever brought up where they say, hey, we got you in a 200 square (4:03) foot apartment.

(4:04) Maybe you don't have a shared bathroom. (4:05) You're not staying at the premier one, but you have housing. (4:08) You have a roof over your head.

(4:10) Was there any pushback from people who opposed it, saying like, you know, we put people (4:15) in these in these situations and these places and then they sue for conditions? (4:18) Or was there any no talk of that? (4:21) I haven't come across that in the reporting I have done so far. (4:26) I did have, after the story ran, an SRO manager reach out saying like, you know, hey, there's (4:33) actually a lot of difficulties and challenges to running an SRO and that that's part of (4:39) why there aren't a lot of SROs. (4:42) And so I think there's room for more reporting there.

(4:45) I'm hoping to touch base with them and hear more about that side. (4:49) For this story, it's really what is stopping developers from building new ones and why (4:54) aren't the city's incentives working? (4:57) I think, yeah, what is it what does it take to manage an SRO? (5:00) Part three. (5:01) Part three.

(5:02) Part three of SROs. (5:04) So maybe in part three of SROs, we'll hear from that manager and hear from the point (5:08) of view of the managers on site of what it takes. (5:10) And then maybe in part four, we'll get an update on the Affordable Housing Preservation (5:14) Fund.

(5:15) The vote for that is later this fall. (5:17) I'm a big solutions reporter, and I always want for there to be some clear solution. (5:23) And we mentioned some things in the story, right, of, well, maybe they could have no (5:29) permit fees, maybe no property taxes, maybe this housing fund.

(5:35) Unfortunately, one thing the developer said that stuck out to me is, you know, it's like, (5:40) what is it going to take? (5:41) And he said, ultimately, like, he thinks that the housing bubble has to burst, that this (5:47) bubble has to burst and the market needs to crash. (5:50) And when it does, maybe the city can buy up a lot of properties then, renovate them then. (5:57) But right now, stuff at cost of everything is so inflated that it's hard to imagine even (6:04) with a housing fund how far that will go.

(6:07) So. (6:08) Absolutely. (6:08) Once again, this was Katie Heisen, our racial and social justice reporter here with us on (6:13) Pod Behind the Package.

(6:14) Thank you, Katie. (6:15) Thanks.

