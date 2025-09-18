Profane audio from top animal services official raises alarm

Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson….it’s THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 18TH>>>>

AN AUDIO MESSAGE OBTAINED FROM A TOP OFFICIAL AT THE DEPARTMENT OF ANIMAL SERVICES IS CAUSING CONCERN…

More on that next. But first... the headlines….

THE SAN DIEGO CITY COUNCIL APPROVED A 25 DOLLAR PER HOUR MINIMUM WAGE FOR THE TOURISM INDUSTRY

SUPPORTERS OF THE WAGE HIKE SAY SAN DIEGO'S COST OF LIVING HAS RISEN IN RECENT YEARS, AND THAT HOTEL WORKERS HAVE NOT SHARED IN THE PROSPERITY CREATED BY THE TOURISM ECONOMY.

HOTEL OWNERS AND MANAGERS GENERALLY OPPOSED THE MOVE, SAYING IT WOULD MEAN FEWER JOBS AND HIGHER PRICES. ROBERT GLEASON IS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF EVANS HOTELS.

Occupancy is still behind where it was in 2019, and actually declined in the most recent 12 months. Current San Diego Tourism Authority projections show continued occupancy declines through this calendar year and next. And it's occupancy that drives employment.

THE ORDINANCE WILL APPLY TO HOTELS, EVENT CENTERS AND AMUSEMENT PARKS … BUT EXCLUDES HOTELS WITH FEWER THAN 150 ROOMS

WAGE INCREASES WILL BE PHASED IN GRADUALLY OVER THE NEXT FIVE YEARS, NOT REACHING 25 DOLLARS PER HOUR UNTIL JULY 1ST, 2030.

SESAME PLACE SAN DIEGO MADE A PRETTY BIG ANNOUNCEMENT ON TUESDAY

THE WATERPARK SAYS ITS MOVING TO A SEASONAL SCHEDULE

THIS MEANS THE CHULA VISTA LOCATION WILL BE CLOSED FOR SEVERAL MONTHS

THEIR FINAL OPERATING DAY FOR THE 2025 SEASON? THIS SUNDAY

IN A STATEMENT, SESAME PLACE SAYS THEY’RE DOING THIS TO FOCUS ON THEIR MOST POPULAR TIMES OF YEAR SO THEY CAN DELIVER THE BEST EXPERIENCE

REACTION FROM TICKETHOLDERS, PASSHOLDERS AND PARENTS ALIKE HAS BEEN SWIFT WITH MANY CALLING IT SUDDEN

THE PARK IS GIVING 2025 SEASON PASS HOLDERS A COMPLIMENTARY SEAWORLD FUN CARD BUT PLATINUM PASS HOLDERS WHO HAVE ACCESS TO BOTH PARKS ARE WONDERING IF THAT INCLUDES THEM TOO

THE PARK SAYS IT PLANS TO REOPEN IN THE SPRING OF NEXT YEAR. AN EXACT DATE HASN’T BEEN GIVEN.

TODAY (THURSDAY) THERE WILL BE A CLIMB IN HUMIDITY AND CHANCE OF SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS AS WE DEAL WITH RESIDUAL MOISTURE LEFTOVER FROM TROPICAL STORM MARIO

THE CHANCE OF RAIN IS JUST UNDER 50 PERCENT AS THINGS WILL BE PARTLY SUNNY WITH A HIGH AROUND 81 DEGREES

RAINFALL AMOUNTS ARE PROJECTED ANYWHERE BETWEEN A TENTH OF AN INCH UP TO A HALF INCH OR MORE IF THERE ARE THUNDERSTORMS

BY THIS THURSDAY EVENING, THE CHANCE OF PRECIPITATION DROPS TO ABOUT 20 PERCENT

FORECASTERS ARE PREDICTING WARMER WEATHER TO MOVE IN BY THE WEEKEND

From KPBS, you're listening to San Diego News Now.

A TOP OFFICIAL AT THE COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF ANIMAL SERVICES SENT A CRUDE AND PROFANITY-LACED VOICE MESSAGE ABOUT ANIMAL SHELTER DOGS…AND COMPLAINED THAT THERE WEREN’T ENOUGH EUTHANASIAS HAPPENING. INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER SCOTT RODD OBTAINED THE RECORDING.

Rachael Borrelli was named assistant director of the Department of Animal Services last June. She oversees operations at the county’s two animal shelters and regularly approves euthanasias.

In a text message thread from late last year…she discussed euthanizing a specific dog and the department’s euthanasia policy in general. Borrelli felt the county’s Carlsbad shelter wasn’t putting down enough dogs.

She sent this audio message in the text thread.

“Yeah but in Carlsbad, they don’t euthanize anything. Even if the dog f— bit a kid. So that’s why I was like, ‘Euthanize the dog.’ Like, I’m so sick of us keeping s— dogs that aren’t going to get adopted. That’s why we’re overcrowded. Call me heartless, but I’m also realistic.”

The source who shared the voice messages asked to remain anonymous…fearing professional consequences.

I personally reviewed the text thread…and verified the voice message’s authenticity.

Borrelli declined to comment when reached by phone.

Former county animal shelter employees told me the voice message reflects Borrelli’s general attitude towards dogs and euthanasia.

SMITH

2:20

“It doesn't surprise me that it came from her.”

Kristina Smith worked in the shelter system last year. She grew visibly upset after hearing the voice message.

SMITH

5:30

“Any dog that’s going to come in with a minor issue, is she just going to right off the bat say, ‘Yeah, euthanize it.’... that’s the first thought that went into my head. I’m like, is there going to be any hope for these dogs?”

A former Carlsbad shelter employee named Venus Samayoa had a similar reaction.

SAMAYOA

2:40 // 6:00

“That sounds pretty typical for Rachael to say…When I hear something like that, my immediate thought is, ‘You shouldn't be working in animal services.’”

Both former employees say this attitude from someone in leadership could have real — and dire — consequences for dogs.

In July…a KPBS investigation found the dog euthanasia rate at county-run shelters has skyrocketed since the pandemic. Former shelter employees claim dogs with mild, treatable behavioral problems are routinely put down.

A county spokesperson has pushed back on these claims…and said euthanasia decisions are never made lightly…and assessments are done by trained staff.

KPBS previously highlighted the story of a 4-year-old Great Pyrenees named Franklin.

MILLER

17:04

There he was, a Great Pyrenees. And I’m going, ‘What are you doing here,’ you know?...He had one brown eye, and one blue eye. Which is really fascinating.

Carlsbad resident Jeanne Miller adopted Franklin from the county animal shelter last winter. We spoke to her in June at her Carlsbad home.

Miller had to return Franklin because her other dog…a great Dane named Buttercup…barked and growled at him.

It was Franklin’s second time being returned to the shelter. A family previously brought him back for growling and being territorial around food. Miller emphasized that Franklin was a very good dog in the return paperwork.

MILLER

29:08

“The lady assured me that, with the review, he was going to be adoptable and you know, people will probably adopt him sooner, quicker — because there’s a good review.”

But the shelter put him down immediately — likely while Miller was still standing at the front desk, KPBS found.

Franklin’s euthanasia paperwork has the initials RB on it. Rachael Borrelli had approved the euthanasia.

We shared Borrelli’s voice message with Miller to get her reaction.

MILLER

4:42

“They're in the business of rehoming animals so that they have a better life — so that they have a life. That's pretty cold-hearted.”

I sent a copy of the voice message to the county in a request for comment. County spokesperson Tammy Glenn wrote in an email: “While we can’t comment on personnel matters, the information provided does not reflect the values or mission of the County of San Diego, and it is not representative of the caring and dedicated work of the Department of Animal Services staff.”

Glenn added that the department is working to improve its policies and training to support employees and reduce the department’s euthanasia rate.”

Jenny Weisent is an associate clinical professor at the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine. She’s studied the tremendous stress animal shelter workers face.

Her reaction to Borrelli’s profane voice message was one of understanding.

Weisent

6:30

“When people are put into situations where they can't find the positive outcomes, there's frustration and anger.”

At the same time, she adds…

Weisent

8:15 // 8:58

“Is it awful rhetoric? Yes, and it's hard to hear…It's clear that you can't have somebody in charge who's not able to separate themselves from their emotions and make decisions rationally.”

SOC

TAG: IF YOU HAVE A TIP FOR OUR INVESTIGATIONS TEAM YOU CAN SEND AN EMAIL TO INVESTIGATIONS AT KPBS DOT ORG .. OR MESSAGE THEM ON OUR SECURE SIGNAL LINE AT 619-594-8177.

THE CONTRACT FOR MORE THAN 57-HUNDRED NURSES AT SHARP HOSPITALS EXPIRES AT THE END OF THIS MONTH, AND YESTERDAY THEY MADE THEIR DEMANDS CLEAR TO SHARP MANAGEMENT, IN PERSON.

SEVERAL DOZEN NURSES WITH THE SHARP PROFESSIONAL NURSES NETWORK GATHERED OUTSIDE SHARP HEADQUARTERS IN KEARNY MESA, TO DELIVER PETITIONS TO MANAGEMENT.

ANDREA MUIR (ahn-DRAY-ugh MEUR) IS THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNION. SHE SAYS NURSES WANT BETTER, MORE COMPETITIVE WAGES, AND A CHANGE IN SICK LEAVE POLICY.

SHARPRALLY 2A :14

“It’s a higher likelihood we’re going to have exposure to illness, right? So the other employers that are health care systems in this area recognize that. They give double the state minimum. Sharp doesn’t feel that’s necessary.”

THE PETITIONS WERE ACCEPTED BY A MEMBER OF SHARP MANAGEMENT WHO TOLD THE NURSES THEY HOPE TO RESOLVE THE CONTRACT AS FAIRLY AND RAPIDLY AS THEY CAN.

THE NURSES’ CONTRACT EXPIRES ON SEPTEMBER 30TH.

A SAN DIEGO MAN WHO LANDED A PLANE ILLEGALLY TWICE ON SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND PLEADED GUILTY THIS WEEK TO FELONY CHARGES IN A L-A FEDERAL COURT. MILITARY REPORTER ANDREW DYER SAYS HAS MORE ON THIS STORY.

GUILTYPLEA 1 AD :47 SOQ

ACCORDING TO PROSECUTORS, IN 2023 ANDREW WHITE WAS GIVEN A WARNING WHEN HE FIRST LANDED HIS GLASTAR AIRPLANE ON THE ISLAND. THE ISLAND IS PART OF NAVAL BASE CORONADO AND IS OFF-LIMITS. BUT IN APRIL, HE AGAIN FLEW TO THE ISLAND, WHERE HE STOLE A NAVY PICKUP TRUCK AND WENT FOR A JOYRIDE, BARRELLING THROUGH LOCKED GATES AROUND THE ISLAND UNTIL THE VEHICLE GOT STUCK.

SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND IS HOME TO THE ONLY SHIP-TO-SHORE LIVE FIRE RANGE ON THE WEST COAST AND RUGGED TRAINING FACILITIES FOR MARINES AND NAVY SEALS.

BIOLOGISTS ALSO WORK THERE WITH PROTECTED AND ENDANGERED PLANTS AND ANIMALS.

WHITE PLEADED GUILTY TO FELONY THEFT OF GOVERNMENT PROPERTY AND A MISDEMEANOR COUNT OF ILLEGAL ENTRY.

HE REMAINS IN FEDERAL CUSTODY AFTER CUTTING OFF HIS ANKLE MONITOR EARLIER THIS YEAR. HE’S SET TO BE SENTENCED LATER THIS MONTH AND FACES UP TO TEN YEARS IN PRISON.

ANDREW DYER, KPBS NEWS

SAN DIEGO’S LARGEST SCHOOL DISTRICT IS TURNING SOME SCHOOLS THAT TEACH TRANSITIONAL KINDERGARTEN THROUGH EIGHTH GRADE INTO ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS.

SAN DIEGO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT LEADERS SAY AUDUBON, FULTON AND GOLDEN HILL WILL LOSE THEIR MIDDLE SCHOOL GRADES NEXT YEAR.

SUPERINTENDENT FABIOLA BAGULA [fa-vee-OH-la ba-GOO-la] SAYS FEWER STUDENTS WHO ATTENDED THE TK THROUGH 8TH GRADE SCHOOLS GRADUATED HIGH SCHOOL AND MET COLLEGE ADMISSIONS REQUIREMENTS.

MIDDLE2A [15s]

I understand that change is difficult. I'm changing an identity of a school in a, in a school that matters in a community. I take that responsibility very seriously. And I also recognize that my, my, my responsibility is also to make sure that our children graduate high school.

DISTRICT LEADERS SAY MIDDLE SCHOOLS WILL OFFER THOSE STUDENTS MORE ELECTIVES AND SUPPORT

That's it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org.