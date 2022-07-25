KPBS Names Terence Shepherd News Director

Terence Shepherd has been named News Director for KPBS, San Diego’s NPR and PBS public media station. He will oversee a department of 45 editors and journalists. He will join the station on August 8, 2022.

Shepherd comes to KPBS from WLRN News, the public radio news outlet serving Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Monroe counties, where he has been news director since 2013. He is currently a member of the " Network Handbook Working Group, " which is focused on issues facing local stations and which presented its initial results at the PMJA conference in Seattle last month.

“KPBS represents the type of professional challenge I’ve always loved in my career. The opportunity to be in a major market and lead a vibrant newsroom, provide structure, vision and support to the many great people in the newsroom is why I became a news leader. In addition, this is an opportunity for me personally to grow and chart the future of our TV, radio and digital platforms into an incredible service to all of San Diego’s audiences,“ says Shepherd.

“I’m excited to work with Terence to further evolve our news agenda and tell the stories of all San Diegans. His track record for leadership is exemplary and he has led newsrooms that have won numerous Murrow awards over the years. He is also adept at developing cultural competencies in his news teams, which is incredibly valuable in journalism today,” says Deanna Mackey, general manager of KPBS.

Before switching to audio news, Terence was a business editor at the Miami Herald and held various editing positions at the Boca Raton News. He is a past chairman of the Radio Television Digital News Association, the first Black person to hold that position, and the association’s former ethics chair and Region 13 director. He is currently a trustee of the Radio Television Digital News Foundation. Terence also is a two-time past president of the South Florida Black Journalists Association.

