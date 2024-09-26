Emmy-Award Winning Series Fresh Glass, Returns to KPBS

Fresh Glass Productions LLC returns with season two of the Emmy-Award-winning series, Fresh Glass . Debuting on KPBS on October 10, 2024, co-founder, producer, and host Cassandra Schaeg travels across the country exploring unique flavors, captivating stories, and the entrepreneurial spirit of America.

Viewers can expect to see some of the country's picturesque tourism destinations, bucket-list experiences, and inspiring stories of innovators whose exceptional spirit comes to life on camera. Season two’s debut episode features the McBride Sisters , one of the country’s largest Black-women-owned wineries, alongside Fern Stroud, founder of Black Vines . With nine episodes this season, Schaeg’s journeys are filled with inspiration, compelling stories, and education.

Reaching new audiences is a collective goal for Fresh Glass Productions and KPBS. Schaeg intends to draw new audiences by promoting Fresh Glass to the next creative and entrepreneurial generation. “Through teaching and mentorship, business majors, avid travelers, foodies, and millennials seek not only to understand what it takes to be successful but also to be inspired by incredible pioneers and risk-takers,” says Schaeg.

Seasons one and two will be nationally syndicated through American Public Television in February 2025, reaching millions of households nationwide. Schaeg is excited to share a second season of storytelling, “Creating a second season with the support of KPBS and our sponsors has been an incredible journey. We are fortunate and excited to continue being a conduit through storytelling, community engagement, and advocacy for diverse innovators in food, beverage, and entrepreneurship”.

“KPBS is excited and proud to bring Season two of Fresh Glass to the screen. Cassandra is a natural-born storyteller. You immediately trust her to take you on an adventure to talk to people making things happen on their own terms, and to experience this bold, colorful, flavorful tapestry of cultures across the United States. Sharing this show with the rest of the nation is what KPBS Explore is about- explaining local stories so that anyone, no matter where they live, can identify with and learn something new,” says Deanna Mackey, KPBS general manager.

Season two episodes will air on Thursday nights beginning October 10, 2024, at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS and stream on the PBS video app. The season two premiere will occur at UCSD Park & Market on October 2, 2024, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

