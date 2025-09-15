KPBS announces new, free streaming service KPBS+

KPBS has released KPBS+ , a new, free streaming service that offers viewers a locally curated collection of KPBS and public media shows. KPBS+ is available for download on smart TVs, mobile devices, and streaming devices such as Roku and Amazon Firestick.

KPBS+ was developed as part of the Local Public initiative, a collaboration with public media stations across the country. Local Public, spearheaded by Cascade PBS, aimed to develop affordable and locally focused streaming apps for PBS licensees. KPBS has been working with Cascade Public Media for the past two years to develop KPBS+, focusing on expanding access to high-quality public media programs in a user-friendly streaming experience that was built with KPBS’ local audience in mind.

With a clean and intuitive design, KPBS+ makes it easy to discover and watch KPBS and PBS content on-demand. KPBS+ has a library of 11,000+ shows, including new releases, exclusive content and full seasons. Viewers with the KPBS Passport member benefit can use their existing log-in and unlock thousands more shows within KPBS+.

KPBS’ programming staff combed through thousands of local and national titles in the KPBS and PBS library to curate themed show collections. Highlights include local favorites like “Ken Kramer’s About San Diego,” “Fresh Glass,” and “Crossing South,” and PBS programs such as “MASTERPIECE,” “Call the Midwife,” “Antiques Roadshow,” “Nature” and “Great Performances.”

App users can also watch KPBS’ five TV channels in real time: KPBS, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7, World, and FNX (First Nation Experience).

For more information, visit kpbs.org/kpbsplus

