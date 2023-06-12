Angela Moreno

Premieres Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 at 5 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS App. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks about the connection between transportation and a person’s ability to flourish in America. Propelled by the values of equity, safety, and innovation, Buttigieg shares what it means to build a world-leading transportation system that meets the needs of all Americans, especially in the face of growing climate and economic shifts.