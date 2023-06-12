Benny Jimenez

Benny JimenezCanvasser
RECENT STORIES ON KPBS
-
Premieres Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 at 5 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS App. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks about the connection between transportation and a person’s ability to flourish in America. Propelled by the values of equity, safety, and innovation, Buttigieg shares what it means to build a world-leading transportation system that meets the needs of all Americans, especially in the face of growing climate and economic shifts.
-
This Saturday will be the last chance to try and purchase badges for next summer's pop culture convention.
-
Premieres Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport! Test cook Erin McMurrer makes host Bridget Lancaster Roast Whole Turkey Breast with Gravy. Gadget critic Lisa McManus shares her favorite mops. Test cook Dan Souza and host Julia Collin Davison unlock the secrets to perfect Oatmeal Dinner Rolls.
-
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the law to ban "children" from "adult live performances" that feature sexual conduct. While the law doesn't refer to drag shows, it is widely seen as aimed at them.
-
The Crown shifts seamlessly from highly accurate depictions to invented moments. In its sixth season, deeply personal scenes once again may make viewers wonder if what they're seeing really happened.
-
This weekend in the arts: Teen girl punk rock, holiday lights + art + nature, art about food, a play about math, choreography by women and more things to do in theater, books, art and music in San Diego.
LATEST IN PODCASTS
LATEST IN EVENTS
LATEST IN TV HIGHLIGHTS
- Two pathogens found amongst dogs at the San Diego Humane Society
- Tri-City Medical Center cyberattack impacts other North County hospitals
- Padres owner Peter Seidler dies at 63
- People facing deportation in San Diego County have access to free immigration lawyers
- Businesses fear Grape Street redesign would further 'divide' Little Italy