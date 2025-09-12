Carolyn Jones
RECENT STORIES ON KPBS
-
Access to the COVID-19 vaccines remains difficult because of an unusual and unexplained delay by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in accepting recommendations from its advisers.
-
-
-
More than 60 museums, aquariums, gardens and historic sites in San Diego County are offering free admission to kids this month.
-
This weekend in the arts in San Diego: Kaori Fukuyama, Kelly Nipper and Kim Manfredi at Et Galerie; the San Diego-Tijuana Jazz Festival; "Suffs” the Musical; San Diego Symphony's “French Fairytales”; Joy Guidry; Kids Free October; Small Press Nite and more.
-
The experimental bassoonist, composer and artist performs at Bread & Salt's Silo Room on the heels of her new album "Five Prayers."
LATEST IN PODCASTS
LATEST IN EVENTS
LATEST IN TV HIGHLIGHTS
- Trump tells military brass they're going to fight 'enemy within' US
- When will the government reopen? Here's how long past shutdowns lasted
- Fallbrook leaders push for traffic safety fixes near new park
- Sports Illustrated Women’s Games postponed indefinitely in Oceanside due to logistical issues
- Hundreds of celebrities relaunch a McCarthy-era committee to defend free speech