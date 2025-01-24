Chris Abrahamsen

Premieres Sundays, Feb. 2 - 23, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app. Season 2 promises more laughs and heartwarming connections as we see Gemma Arterton return as Sophie Straw, the nation’s favorite TV comedy star, navigating her newfound fame and career, a group of good friends, while her romance with Dennis, played by Arsher Ali, is full of promise. However, with new opportunities come new challenges; will Sophie be able to embrace her real life and challenge outdated cultural conventions?