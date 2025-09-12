COMING SOON!

Around 300,000 years ago, Homo sapiens emerged in Africa – one of at least seven human species alive at the time. Today, we are the only remaining human line, and our impact on the planet is undeniable. In this cinematic five-part series, paleoanthropologist Ella Al-Shamahi traces the astounding story of human origins. Powered by cutting-edge science and remarkable fossil discoveries, journey through our ancestors' world-changing innovations, epic migrations, and pivotal encounters with long-vanished human species. Discover the surprising path that forged our singular legacy and made us who we are today.

NOVA: HUMAN "Origins" Preview

Filmmaker Quote: "For centuries, we have been the most influential animal on Earth, so it would be easy to assume that we were always destined for greatness, but in reality, we started as just one of many human species and, arguably, the underdog of the group," said Al-Shamahi. "Our understanding of this remarkable journey is still filled with mystery, but in the last few years, the discovery of new human species and a revolution in DNA technology has drastically changed our understanding of our own history, making this the perfect time to tell the story of our origins."

EPISODE GUIDE:

NOVA: HUMAN: "Origins" - Where do we come from? To find out, journey back to a time when multiple human species walked the Earth. Discover how radical fossil finds in Morocco rewrote the history of our origins – suggesting we did not have a single birthplace, but rather that modern Homo sapiens emerged from a mosaic of prehistoric, early human communities. Explore the tools, language, and rituals that bound us together, and the setbacks that nearly destroyed us.

NOVA: HUMAN "Journeys" - From the time humans arose in Africa, they have been on the move – but one species, Homo sapiens, has journeyed farther than any other. Follow in our ancestors’ footsteps as they travel the globe, and meet the mysterious hobbit-like humans they may have encountered along the way. How did Homo sapiens manage to thrive across the planet? And how did our drive to explore shape us and the world as we know it today?

NOVA: HUMAN "Neanderthal Encounters" - For hundreds of thousands of years, Neanderthals thrived across Europe. Then, Homo sapiens arrived. Explore the surprising encounters between these two human species, including evidence of interbreeding that has reshaped our understanding of early human history. As a brutal ice age descended, both groups were pushed to their limits. Uncover the latest archaeological and genetic breakthroughs revealing the surprising truth behind the Neanderthals' mysterious disappearance. How did Homo sapiens manage to survive and outlast our remaining human cousins? And how did our time together – written in our DNA – leave a lasting impact on us?

NOVA: HUMAN "Into the Americas" - Journey back to when humans first ventured into the Americas, a world teeming with colossal megafauna and dramatic climate shifts. Witness their ingenious survival tactics against formidable predators, and uncover the mystery of ancient footprints in the desert of White Sands. See how these pioneers transformed from nomads to living in rooted communities, forever altering our world.

NOVA: HUMAN "Building Empires" - What caused humans to stop roaming and start building? How did we transform from a tiny, fragile population of Homo sapiens into the 8 billion strong, globally interconnected species we are today? Discover pivotal moments that set humanity on a new path – toward cities and modern civilizations. What role did the domestication of plants and animals play in this transformation? And how did the invention of writing begin to reshape how we shared knowledge and organized society? From ancient temples like Göbekli Tepe in Turkey to the Egyptian Empire that built the Pyramids along the banks of the Nile, witness the birth of cities, the dawn of communication, and the inherent human drive to build, connect, and thrive against all odds.

