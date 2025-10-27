Give Now
San Diego-based Navy helicopter one of two USS Nimitz aircraft lost in separate crashes

By Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Published October 27, 2025 at 5:02 PM PDT
A gray Navy helicopter takes off from the flight deck of the USS Nimitz while deployed as another helicopter sits on the deck.
Courtesy of U.S. Navy
/
U.S. Navy
An MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz during flight operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Aug. 26, 2025.

A San Diego-based Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter deployed on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz was one of two Navy aircraft that crashed into the South China Sea in separate incidents Sunday, the Navy said in a statement.

About 30 minutes after the helicopter went down an F/A-18F Super Hornet from the Nimitz also crashed.

The three people on board the helicopter and the Super Hornet crew were all recovered safely and are in stable condition, the Navy said.

An F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22, launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during flight operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Aug. 26, 2025.
Courtesy of U.S. Navy
/
U.S. Navy
An F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22, launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during flight operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Aug. 26, 2025.

The two crashes occurred about 30 minutes apart, a U.S. Pacific Fleet spokesperson said.

The helicopter is from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 7, based at Naval Air Station North Island.

The Super Hornet is from the Lemoore, Ca.-based Strike Fighter Squadron 22.

Both squadrons are deployed with Carrier Strike Group 11 on the Bremerton, Wa.-based Nimitz.

The cause of each crash is under investigation, the Navy said.

Andrew Dyer
I cover the military and veterans affairs at KPBS. As a veteran who enlisted in the Navy after 9/11, I understand the challenges service members and veterans face because I’ve faced them, too. I’m looking to tell the stories of our local sailors, Marines and veterans and hold government entities accountable when they fail military and veteran families.
See stories by Andrew Dyer

