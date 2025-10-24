Give Now
NOVA: Superfloods

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 24, 2025 at 4:28 PM PDT
Recent deadly flash floods have wreaked havoc in the US and beyond. Explore why dangerous floods are on the rise and what can be done to protect more lives when they strike.

Premieres Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ / Encore Sunday, Nov. 2 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV and 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Nov. 6 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

The deadly flash floods in Texas over the 2025 Fourth of July weekend were just the latest reminder of an alarming new reality: Once-rare "superfloods" are striking with unprecedented ferocity, devastating communities around the globe.

Join investigators as they piece together a moment-by-moment account of the Asheville, North Carolina disaster in 2024, when Hurricane Helene triggered flash floods and mudslides in a city 2,000 feet above sea level and more than 250 miles inland.

Discover how hidden atmospheric phenomena, combined with a warming planet, are creating a new era of risk. Can science offer a lifeline to communities facing an increasingly dangerous future?

Watch On Your Schedule: NOVA "Superfloods" will be available to stream with KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
