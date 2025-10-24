NOVA: Superfloods

Premieres Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ / Encore Sunday, Nov. 2 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV and 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Nov. 6 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

The deadly flash floods in Texas over the 2025 Fourth of July weekend were just the latest reminder of an alarming new reality: Once-rare "superfloods" are striking with unprecedented ferocity, devastating communities around the globe.

Join investigators as they piece together a moment-by-moment account of the Asheville, North Carolina disaster in 2024, when Hurricane Helene triggered flash floods and mudslides in a city 2,000 feet above sea level and more than 250 miles inland.

Discover how hidden atmospheric phenomena, combined with a warming planet, are creating a new era of risk. Can science offer a lifeline to communities facing an increasingly dangerous future?

