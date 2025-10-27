Warming trend coming to San Diego this week

High pressure and periods of offshore flow will bring warmer and drier weather to San Diego County with a shallower marine layer into next weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast also calls for the potential of weak to moderate Santa Ana offshore winds Tuesday into Wednesday.

While coastal area temperatures will be at or a little below seasonal averages Monday, inland areas could get to as much as 7 degrees above average, according to forecasters.

Building high pressure aloft and offshore flow will bring significant warming and a reduction in the marine layer presence Tuesday through Thursday, with Wednesday likely to be the warmest day. Daytime temperatures are expected to range from about 5 degrees above average in the coastal areas and deserts to as much as 15 degrees above average in the inland valleys.

The offshore flow will peak Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, producing easterly winds locally, gusting 35-45 mph in the mountains and coastal foothills of San Diego County. The offshore flow will also bring significantly lower humidity to the inland areas, especially Tuesday afternoon when relative humidity could reach as low as 12% in the inland valleys.

Highs along the coast will range in the low to mid-80s this week, mid- to-upper 80s inland, with a chance to reach 90. San Diego County mountains will be in the upper 70s this week, with the deserts in the upper 80s.