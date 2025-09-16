San Diego City Council approves parking fees in Balboa Park

The San Diego City Council on Monday approved a new system of parking fees in Balboa Park in an effort to manage parking demand and provide the park with more sustainable revenue for maintenance and operations.

The council had already adopted a budget that assumed the city would collect more than $14 million in net revenue from parking in Balboa Park. But the parking rates and exact timeline were still up for debate.

The city's Parks and Recreation Department, which works under the direction of Mayor Todd Gloria, had proposed fees that would range from $2.50 per hour at metered spots to $12 per day for the most centrally located lots.

But the council ultimately adopted an alternative put forward by three city council members on Monday that included more opportunities for resident-only discounts and higher parking fees for those who live outside the city. The fees were approved in a 6-2 vote, with Councilmembers Stephen Whitburn and Vivian Moreno voting "no" and Councilmember Raul Campillo absent.

"We know that this will be an uncomfortable change, no doubt from the testimony we heard today," said Council President Joe LaCava. "But I think there was also a little bit of recognition that Balboa Park has been chronically under-resourced, with no dedicated source of funding for the majority of the park."

None of the parking fees will be implemented until the city starts offering a quarterly or annual parking pass for Balboa Park's most frequent visitors.

City staff expect that delay, which was not in their recommendation to the council, will result in a shortfall of several million dollars in the city's Parks and Recreation Department budget. But the council was swayed by a host of public commenters who said they visit the park on a near daily basis and cannot afford to pay for each visit.

"Half of our members say they can't afford $10 to play for four hours," said Richard Blum, a board member of the Redwood Bridge Club , which meets in a small building on the park's west mesa. "Some won't come at all. Some will come less frequently. And with that loss of attendance will be a loss of revenue, and with that loss of revenue, the club will not be able to continue."



By the numbers

Level 1 lots will charge nonresidents $10 for up to 4 hours or $16 per day, while city residents will pay $5 for up to 4 hours or $8 per day. Those are the Space Theater, Casa de Balboa, Alcazar, Organ Pavilion, Bea Evenson, Palisades and South Carousel lots.

Level 2 lots will charge a flat $10 per day for nonresidents and $5 per day for residents. Those are the Pepper Grove, Federal, Upper Inspiration Point and Marston Point lots.

The city will also offer up to three hours of free parking at the Lower Inspiration Point lot, after which nonresidents will pay $10 per day and residents will pay $5 per day. The mayor's office also committed to working with the San Diego Unified School District to allow students at San Diego High School to continue to park for free at the Inspiration Point lot. The high school is connected to the parking lot via a pedestrian bridge over I-5.

City staff estimate it will take until at least January to establish a portal to verify who is a city resident. All park visitors will pay the resident rate until that portal is up and running.

The San Diego Zoo is expected to start charging for parking its lot around the same time the city starts charging for its lots. Last week the council amended the zoo's lease to allow for discounted parking rates for city residents. The city and zoo are continuing to negotiate over how to share revenue from the zoo parking lot.



Looking ahead

The council on Monday also gave final approval to the installation of meters on Balboa Drive, El Prado, Juniper Road, Presidents Way, Quince Drive and Village Place, as well as the portions of 6th Avenue and Park Boulevard that are adjacent to the park. The meters will charge $2.50 per hour, with a maximum of $10 per day.

Employees and contractors who work in the park, as well as park volunteers, will have access to free parking in the Level 2 lots. The city is also expanding the park's free tram service that connects the Inspiration Point lot with various park destinations.

In a statement after the council vote, Gloria said the parking fees were a step toward his longstanding goal of creating a dedicated revenue source for Balboa Park. Historically, the park's maintenance and operations have been paid for through the city's general fund, meaning in lean budget years, it competes with other city services such as libraries and public safety.

"The stakes of this program are high, given the reliance on the revenues in this fiscal year’s budget," Gloria said. "It's now incumbent on all of us to ensure it delivers so we can avoid steep and painful midyear cuts that will impact neighborhood services throughout the city."