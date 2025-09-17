CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Best Romanian Desserts

Watch Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

On this episode, Christopher Kimball travels to the Saxon villages of Transylvania with author Irina Georgescu to learn the secrets of Romanian baking. Back at Milk Street, we make Romanian Creme Fraiche Cake (Lichiu), a sweet yeasted dough with a lemony filling and a custard topping.

Best Recipe You’ve Never Heard of: Romanian Crème Fraîche Cake

Next up is a new spin on apple pie, Romanian Apple Pie with Cinnamon and Walnuts.

Joe Murphyhb / APT Romanian Apple Pie with Cinnamon and Walnuts

Last but not least, Meringue-Topped Cake with Cherries!

Best Recipe You’ve Never Heard of: Meringue-Topped Cake with Cherries

Season 9: CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION explores the world in search of techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing bolder dishes with less time and effort. Season nine features gorgeous on-location travel segments, and mouth-watering dishes and recipes, from over a dozen countries — including Italy, Mexico, Romania, Austria, South Korea, and Malaysia — along with segments filmed at their headquarters at 177 Milk Street in downtown Boston. Each episode introduces viewers to cooks from around the world, showcasing how their inspiration results in faster, easier, and bolder recipes.

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Season 9 Preview

Watch On Your Schedule: CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION "The Real Spaghetti and Meatballs" will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Distributed by American Public Television