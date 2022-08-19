Jake Harper

Jake Harperinewsource
RECENT STORIES ON KPBS
-
On Sunday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he'd signed a slew of new bills aimed at strengthening the state’s cannabis laws.
-
Two U.S. military veterans who disappeared three months ago while fighting Russia with Ukrainian forces were among 10 prisoners released by Russian-backed separatists as part of a prisoner exchange.
-
As local leaders like San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and county Supervisor Nathan Fletcher put their support behind statewide conservatorship reform proposals, the system is struggling.
-
Saturday, Sept, 24, 2022 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand with PBS Video App. Two sisters have taken a shack that serves one dish, traditional cortadillo stew, and made it into a must-visit restaurant. And about 10 minutes down the road in the town of Allende is another restaurant that uses traditional stews in their famous empalmes, or stacked tacos.
-
The San Diego Housing Commission Wednesday began an effort to expand homeownership among people of color thanks in part to a $7.5 million grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation.
-
Volunteers for the trial put an arm over a box with hundreds of mosquitoes carrying a genetically modified malaria parasite. Here's why they did it that way — and why the trial holds promise.
LATEST IN PODCASTS
LATEST IN EVENTS
LATEST IN TV HIGHLIGHTS