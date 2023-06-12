Stephanie Bergsma worked at KPBS from 1982 to 2012. As associate general manager, Bergsma was responsible for major gifts, production underwriting, Gays and Lesbians for Public Broadcasting affinity group and the Producers Club. Her greatest achievements include raising the funds to build the KPBS Copley Telecommunications Center and funding all of the equipment including the HDTV conversion pieces. Stephanie’s relationship with the late Joan Kroc resulted in a bequest of $235 million to National Public Radio and a $5 million bequest to KPBS in November 2003.

Stephanie has served several cultural organizations in San Diego including on the boards of the Museum of Photographic Arts, Francis Parker School, Charter 100 and Voices for Children. She was also one of the first graduates of Lead San Diego and has been active in the La Jolla Playhouse and the San Diego Museum of Art.