Stephanie BergsmaAssociate General Manager
Stephanie Bergsma worked at KPBS from 1982 to 2012. As associate general manager, Bergsma was responsible for major gifts, production underwriting, Gays and Lesbians for Public Broadcasting affinity group and the Producers Club. Her greatest achievements include raising the funds to build the KPBS Copley Telecommunications Center and funding all of the equipment including the HDTV conversion pieces. Stephanie’s relationship with the late Joan Kroc resulted in a bequest of $235 million to National Public Radio and a $5 million bequest to KPBS in November 2003.
Stephanie has served several cultural organizations in San Diego including on the boards of the Museum of Photographic Arts, Francis Parker School, Charter 100 and Voices for Children. She was also one of the first graduates of Lead San Diego and has been active in the La Jolla Playhouse and the San Diego Museum of Art.
-
This weekend in the arts: Works of art from hundreds of artists at Bread and Salt, multimedia art at The Front, a Mexican-heritage "Nutcracker," Silkroad Ensemble, Wagner, and lots more music.
-
Even though she's faced blowback, Bush argues that it's her responsibility as a member of Congress to speak out for people she sees as oppressed — even if it makes others uncomfortable.
-
Two lonely souls bond over an injured border terrier with thousands of dollars in medical bills in Colin from Accounts — a bawdy, Australian series brimming with life and honesty.
-
Police searched the Return to Nature funeral home after receiving reports of an "abhorrent smell." The owners are now facing charges of theft, forgery, money laundering and the abuse of a corpse.
-
San Diego, in partnership with the Wounded Warrior Foundation, will hire a recently separated veteran to spearhead a new veteran recruitment and military community program.
-
Ivanka Trump is the last Trump family member expected to be called to the witness stand by the New York state attorney general. Former President Donald Trump and his two oldest sons already testified.
- Rady Children’s Hospital secretly surveilled teen and her parents in failed attempt to prove abuse
- Proponents of ceasefire in Israel-Hamas War rally at Padilla's San Diego office
- Brain Initiative and San Diego scientists are a step closer to mapping our most complex organ
- Tai chi helps boost memory, study finds. One type seems most beneficial
- Captain found guilty of 'seaman's manslaughter' in deadly California boat fire