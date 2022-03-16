Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand with PBS Video App

"Desert Seasons" takes us on a journey through the four seasons of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Set to the hypnotic and mesmerizing sounds of Spanish guitarist Pablo Sáinz Villegas's music, the viewer is lulled into the magic and mystery of this harsh but beautiful land. At over 600,000 acres, Anza-Borrego is California's largest state park with a rich and varied wildlife that can be seen in the badlands of the east to the Laguna mountains of the west.

Along the way, we meet a sidewinder crawling through the heat of the desert sun; bighorn sheep traversing the dry and rocky landscape; and a hummingbird collecting nectar after the rainy season. Through stunning time-lapse photography and gorgeous aerial shots, "Desert Seasons" will invite viewers to discover a side of Anza-Borrego they had never encountered before.

