Premieres Monday, April 18, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 19-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the highest-rated ongoing primetime PBS series.

Photo by Jeff Dunn for WBGH, (c) WGBH 2021 Irving Jenkins (right) appraises a Hawaiian Kou Calabash, ca. 1700, in Honolulu, Hawaii. ​​ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Natural Wonders” premieres Monday, April 18, 2022 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

On this episode, ANTIQUES ​​ROADSHOW explores fascinating treasures that capture the beauty and power of our natural world, including a Regal Hawaiian guitar, an 1888 Joseph Strong oil painting and a Tiffany glass vase! Guess which is $100,000 to $110,000!

Photo by Jeff Dunn for WBGH, (c) WGBH 2021 Leigh Keno (left) appraises Nantucket baskets, in Billings, Mont. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Natural Wonders” premieres Monday, April 18, 2022 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

