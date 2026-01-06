Rolf Benirschke named chairman of San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Board

Former San Diego Chargers placekicker Rolf Benirschke has been elected the chairman of the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance's Board of Trustees, officials announced Tuesday.

Benirschke, who previously served as vice chairman, succeeds Steven Simpson, who will continue to serve on the board.

Benirschke's father, Kurt Benirschke, was instrumental in establishing the Alliance's conservation research program, laying the foundation for decades of scientific innovation. Rolf worked in the research lab at the zoo while he was in college and later created Kicks for Critters, a fundraising and awareness platform for the zoo and endangered species, when playing for the Chargers.

He also started Celebration for the Critters, a fundraising event that continues today as the Food Wine and Brew Celebration.

"I am honored and very humbled to step into the role of chairman and help continue dad's legacy of applying science and innovation to conservation and wildlife protection," Benirschke said. "San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance has played a huge role in my life, and I am excited to be a part of this amazing team that continues to advance its mission of conservation."

Benirschke has always been active in the San Diego community, and was named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 1983 for his off-the-field contributions and resilience in overcoming Crohn's disease.

After retiring from the NFL, he became a keynote speaker, wrote four books, started the Legacy Golf Invitational and built a patient engagement firm. He also helped fund several startup biotech companies that make products for patients who suffer from inflammatory bowel disease, an illness he endured during his early years in the NFL, and continues to sit on several biotech boards.

"Rolf's heart and deep connection to our Alliance's history and to the San Diego community, makes him the perfect person to fill this role," said Shawn Dixon, president and CEO of the Alliance. "With his long history and deep connection to SDZWA, his lifelong passion for wildlife, and his years of trusted leadership, it is our privilege to welcome Rolf Benirschke to the chairman role."

Benirschke will lead the board in advancing strategic priorities and supporting the San Diego Zoo, the Safari Park, and the Alliance's eight global conservation hubs, anchoring conservation work in key regions like the African Forest, Amazonia, Asia, Australian Forest, Oceans, Pacific Islands, Savanna and the Southwest, officials said.