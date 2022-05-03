LIVE AT THE BELLY UP: John Hiatt & The Jerry Douglas Band

Friday, June 24, 2022 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, June 27 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with PBS Video App

On tonight's episode, statesmen of Americana, John Hiatt and Jerry Douglas, share favorite hits from their songbooks as well as new songs from their collaborative album "Leftover Feelings." Featuring songs, "Long Black Electric Cadillac,'' "Perfectly Good Guitar," "Thing Called Love," "Have A Little Faith in Me" and more.

The Belly Up and Tim Powell John Hiatt (pictured) and Jerry Douglas, share favorite hits from their songbooks as well as new songs from their collaborative album "Leftover Feelings."

San Diego has long been known as a hotbed of great musical talent. What's more, San Diego is home to one of the best music venues on the West Coast. Since 1974, the Belly Up has been featuring great local bands from their stage, including Thievery Corporation, Ziggy Marley, The Blind Boys of Alabama, and more.

LIVE AT THE BELLY UP returns with 5 new episodes starting May 6: Fridays at 11 p.m. with an encore Mondays at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2. Episodes will be available on demand after broadcast. Watch seasons 1 - 7 on demand now!

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

A co-production between The Belly Up and Tim Powell. The Belly Up opened in Solana Beach, California, in 1974 with only a couple of mics and no stage. Over the years it became a frequent stop for legends like John Lee Hooker, Etta James, and BB King. Tim Powell is an internationally recognized, Emmy award-winning filmmaker, and professor at the SDSU School of Television Theatre and Film. He produces the concert series LIVE AT THE BELLY UP working with his advanced students as his crew.