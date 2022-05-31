Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with PBS Video App

As a celebrated poet and author, Kevin Young brings a fresh perspective as the newest director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) in Washington DC. Kelly and Kevin walk the halls of the museum as he shares his approach to making stories more accessible.

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Kevin Young

TELL ME MORE will bring ten incredible voices to television screens across the nation for an intimate and in-depth conversation about their most significant professional achievements and personal passion projects. Known for her signature style of interviews that are less focused on career but more about social impact, Kelly Corrigan’s deep curiosity generates insightful conversations to help audiences better understand themselves and their world.

Guests of the conversation series are luminaries who refuse to stay in their lane and encourage others to strike out and do great things. Season 3 features compelling, one-on-one conversations with a broad range of notable figures, including comedian and producer Judd Apatow, poet and Director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture Kevin Young, Administrator to U.S. AID Samantha Power, actress and Youtuber Lilly Singh, and Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts, among many other esteemed guests.

